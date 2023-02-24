Timpson knocks off Union Grove 100-51 in the area round

NEW SUMMERFIELD, Texas (KETK) — The high-powered Timpson Bears offense was on full display Thursday night as they beat Union Grove 100-51 in the area round of the boys’ high school basketball playoffs.

Not Timpson will get set for a massive third-round matchup against the Tenaha Tigers next week.

