Open in App
Los Alamos, NM
See more from this location?
KRQE News 13

Los Alamos National Labs say they corrected 100-year-old math error

By Audrey Claire Davis,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G3FgD_0ky5cOP500

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Researchers at the Los Alamos National Lab were studying color and how to improve color maps to make them easier to understand when they found a flaw in a mathematical model. The researchers say they have corrected a 100-year-old mathematical error.

The model they were looking at is used for color accuracy and vibrancy in things like computer screens, televisions, and paints. Researchers at the lab believe the model is flawed because it overestimates how the human eye sees the differences in colors.

What’s next? State gives update on 500-mile Rio Grande Trail project

The researchers are still investigating what this means for our perception of color and what changes could be implemented with this discovery. For more information regarding the research visit discover.lanl.gov.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Albuquerque, NM newsLocal Albuquerque, NM
Valle de Oro invites public to see new programs at refuge
Albuquerque, NM9 hours ago
Navajo family sues Farmington hospital, say man died without interpreter
Albuquerque, NM14 hours ago
Prescribed burns planned in Ojo Sarco and Canjilon near Taos
Ojo Sarco, NM11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
KRQE Weather Academy visits Hope Christian Elementary School
Albuquerque, NM9 hours ago
Bernalillo County awarded $6.3 million for Coors Blvd safety project
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Memorial, memes honor Albuquerque’s fallen Iron Man statue
Albuquerque, NM13 hours ago
Tourism Department wants to study impact of sports in New Mexico
Albuquerque, NM11 hours ago
Albuquerque Police search for missing 16-year-old
Albuquerque, NM15 hours ago
Santa Fe artists recognized nationally
Santa Fe, NM2 days ago
Roundhouse Roundup: New state park, lobbyist transparency
Santa Fe, NM1 hour ago
Drunk driver found in New Mexico bathroom stall takes plea deal
Albuquerque, NM15 hours ago
Albuquerque launches lowrider bike club for students
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
City attempts to shut down problem property along Central in northeast Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM23 hours ago
KRQE Newsfeed: No contest plea, License plate enforcement, Warmer weather, Renter protection, Bear rehabilitation
Albuquerque, NM49 minutes ago
Where were the strongest wind gusts in New Mexico on February 26?
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Sports Desk: New Mexico United looking to control ball better in 2023
Albuquerque, NM12 hours ago
One person dead, another hospitalized in southeast Albuquerque shooting
Albuquerque, NM23 hours ago
Over $5.2 million awarded to three New Mexico schools
Roswell, NM2 days ago
Thriller-type movie being filmed in New Mexico
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
New Mexico bill could require, fund more protected bike lanes
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Public comments wanted for Carson National Forest planned burns
Taos, NM14 hours ago
Malnourished bear found in Red River dumpster on way to full recovery
Espanola, NM9 hours ago
Albuquerque teen pleads no contest in fatal Washington Middle School shooting
Albuquerque, NM17 hours ago
Cat with gang tattoos finds forever home after being rescued from Mexican prison
Albuquerque, NM15 hours ago
Historic Kress Building in Downtown ABQ could soon see new life
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Winter storm arrives tonight, impacting New Mexico into Thursday
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Willow Piles Prescribed Fire begins in Carson National Forest
Taos, NM1 day ago
Police need help solving July killing of Albuquerque woman
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Storm moves out, winds calm down overnight
Albuquerque, NM10 hours ago
UNM’s president delivers 5th annual State of the University address
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy