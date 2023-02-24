Summit Democrats Announce 2023 Slate of Candidates

SUMMIT, NJ – The Summit Municipal Democratic Committee (SMDC) has announced the four individuals that comprise their slate of candidates for the 2023 General Election

David Naidu is seeking election to become Summit’s next Mayor; Jaime Levine is running to serve a full term as Council Member At-Large; Diego Hoic seeks to represent Ward 1 on Common Council; and Claire Toth will be running to represent Ward 2.

“I’m thrilled that our Democratic slate is so representative of the Summit community,” said SMDC Chair Andrea J. Stein. “We have candidates who have lived in Summit for decades, as well as those who have more recently joined the Summit community–like so many other young families in town. Collectively, our candidates have served on multiple city boards and committees. They have worked in both for-profit and nonprofit organizations in varying roles and will bring a vast array of professional and personal expertise to meet Summit’s greatest opportunities and challenges.”

David Naidu, the Democratic candidate for Mayor, served on Summit Common Council from 2015 to 2021, including two years as Council President. He has also been a member of the Planning Board and Environmental Commission. In addition, Naidu serves on and co-chairs the Great Swamp Watershed Association board, co-founded and chairs the Summit Conservancy Board, and serves on the Boards of the Reeves-Reed Arboretum and Eleven+, which helps underprivileged students obtain internships. He and his wife, Andrea Stein, and their two boys -- both of whom attend Summit public schools -- have lived in Summit for nearly twenty years. Naidu is a partner at an international law firm in New York City, and is a graduate of Vassar College (BA), Cornell University (MA), and Georgetown Law School (JD).

Jaime Levine currently serves as the Council Member At-Large on Summit Common Council, having been appointed to her seat in October 2022. She is running for the opportunity to serve a full term beginning in 2024. She has served as a member of the Summit Zoning Board and currently serves on the Executive Committee of the Board at the Reeves Reed Arboretum, where she is using her professional expertise to help make the grounds more accessible to those with mobility differences. Levine is also Secretary of the Board of Trustees at the Beacon Hill Club and is an active member of Temple Sinai. She and her husband, David Gilman, and their two daughters have called Summit home for the past eight years. A physician who specializes in caring for patients with brain injuries, Levine has a BS from Duke University and earned her medical degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey.

Diego Hoic, the candidate for Council representing Ward 1, and his wife, Amalia Londono, chose to make Summit their home four years ago. He is an innovation consultant who has also served on several corporate boards. In Summit, he has been co-Treasurer of the Lincoln-Hubbard School PTO Board since 2021. Hoic earned his BA in Chemistry from Columbia University, his PhD in Organic Chemistry from MIT, and his MBA in Finance and Accounting from New York University.

Claire Toth, the Democratic candidate for Ward 2, moved to Summit in 1996 to marry David Dietze; their children were born at Overlook Hospital and graduated from the Summit public schools. Originally a tax attorney, she now heads up financial planning for an area bank. Toth currently sits on the boards of SAGE Eldercare and Summit Downtown, Inc., of which she is Treasurer. She also serves on the Summit Zoning Board, and previously served on the Historic Preservation Commission. Additionally, she serves on the finance committees of St. Teresa of Avila Parish and Impact 100 Garden State. She has been honored for her professional and volunteer contributions by the Boy Scouts Patriots’ Path Council, by the Suburban Chamber of Commerce, and by NJBIZ. Claire received her BA and JD from the University of Chicago, and received her Master’s degree in Tax Law from Georgetown University.

“What unites our candidates is their commitment to giving back to the Summit community through public service,” noted SMDC First Vice Chair, Rick Whipple. “They are also incredibly hard-working, as their resumés indicate, and eager to contribute to the future of our wonderful city,” he added.



