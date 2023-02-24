Open in App
Lafayette, LA
KATC News

Cajuns look to complete perfect home season in home finale against South Alabama

By Louisiana Athletics,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i1kCc_0ky5aSlB00

LAFAYETTE – Just one game remains in the 2022-23 regular season and the Louisiana men’s basketball team is on the doorstep of going undefeated in the Cajundome for the first time in program history. The Ragin’ Cajuns will have the chance to do that on the national stage Friday night against South Alabama at 8 p.m. with the game broadcast on ESPN 2. The game also has major playoff implications, as the Cajuns can clinch the No. 1 seed in next week’s Sun Belt Conference Championships in Pensacola, Florida.

The Ragin’ Cajuns hold all the tiebreakers with the two teams ahead of them heading into the final night of the regular season. The Cajuns can finish anywhere from first to fourth depending on the results of other games around the SBC on Friday. The following scenarios exist entering Friday:

- Clinch 1-seed: win by the Cajuns, loss by BOTH Southern Miss and Marshall

- Clinch 2-seed: win by the Cajuns, loss by EITHER Southern Miss or Marshall

- Clinch 3-seed: win by the Cajuns, wins by both Southern Miss and Marshall; or loss by James Madison

- Clinch 4-seed: loss by the Cajuns, win by James Madison

Jordan Brown has been a man on a mission the last two games as he closes in on 1,000 points in a Louisiana uniform. Brown has recorded a double-double in each of the team’s last two contests, including 24 points and 12 rebounds in Wednesday's win over Arkansas State. He now stands just 40 points away from becoming the 50th player in program history with 1,000 points.

South Alabama comes in riding high beating Texas State, 76-67, for their fifth consecutive win and have now won eight of nine. In seven of those games the Jaguars never trailed and moved up to eighth in the conference.

GAME 29 PREVIEW – Louisiana (22-7, 12-5 SBC) vs. South Alabama (16-14, 9-8 SBC)
Date / Time: February 24, 2023 / 8 p.m.
Site: Lafayette, La.
Arena: Cajundome (12,362)
RADIO/TVTV: ESPN 2
Talent: Connor Onion (pxp), David Padgett (color)
Radio: KPEL-FM 96.5 / The Goat 1033 AM / The Varsity Network [thevarsitynetwork.com]
Talent: Steve Peloquin (pxp)
LIVE STATS/SOCIAL MEDIALive Stats: CajunStats.com [statb.us]
Twitter Updates: @RaginCajunsMBB [twitter.com] | #GeauxCajuns
SERIES HISTORY
Overall: Louisiana leads, 33-31
In Lafayette: Louisiana leads, 16-14
In Mobile: South Alabama leads, 16-15
At Neutral Sites: Tied, 3-3
Streak: Louisiana +1
Last meeting: Louisiana, 79-96 in Mobile

Single-game tickets are available by visiting the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome, purchasing by visiting Account Manager. For more information call the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome at (337) 265-2104.Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with theRagin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.For the latest on Louisiana Men's Basketball,stay tuned to RaginCajuns.com and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram andFacebook (RaginCajunsMBB).

Add a Comment
