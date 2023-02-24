Open in App
Hammond, IL
See more from this location?
KPVI Newschannel 6

Hammond officers arrest suspect in numerous catalytic converter thefts

By Lizzie Kaboski lizzie.kaboski@nwi.com; 219-743-7690,

7 days ago
HAMMOND — Police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with recent thefts of numerous catalytic converters, Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said Thursday. Police observed...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy