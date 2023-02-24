Open in App
Hampton, VA
See more from this location?
Virginian-Pilot

Hampton girls avenge upset loss to Deep Creek in Class 4 Region A semifinals, King’s Fork knocks off No. 1 seed Manor

By Greg Giesen, The Virginian-Pilot,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PJcyb_0ky5YqAt00
Hampton’s Kennedy Harris, shown before a region quarterfinal game against Warwick, scored 24 points in a semifinal win over Deep Creek on Thursday night. Mike Caudill / The/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Hampton High girls basketball players had a bad taste in their mouths since last season when 10th-seeded Deep Creek upset the top-seeded Crabbers.

That wasn’t going to happen again.

Kennedy Harris scored 24 points and Hampton used a stifling defense to hold off Deep Creek 52-49 in the second half of a Class 4 Region A semifinal doubleheader Thursday night at Manor High School.

In the opener, King’s Fork used a strong third quarter to defeat No. 1 seed Manor 73-66.

Both winners clinched state tournament berths and will play each other for the region title.

“This was a very emotional game because they knocked us out last year,” Hampton coach Shanda Bailey said of the Hornets. “We didn’t like the narrative that they beat us last year.”

The game was defensive havoc. Neither offense found any rhythm during the first half. After falling behind early, Hampton closed the first quarter with a 12-4 run for a 14-11 lead. Deep Creek rallied in the second half and led 21-20 heading into halftime.

While the havoc continued in the second half, Hampton’s offense started hitting its shots. Harris had three transition layups in the third quarter and Asya Johnson had two 3-pointers as the Crabbers took a 37-27 lead late in the third.

“We told them to calm down and relax,” Bailey said. “This time of the year, these games are going to be close and you have to have your composure and come out and play basketball.”

Deep Creek wouldn’t go away. Nalani Simmons scored seven points in the fourth quarter, including a jumper that pulled the Hornets within 52-49 with seven seconds left. Deep Creek forced a turnover, setting up a potential game-tying 3-pointer. But Hampton’s tight pressure kept the Hornets from getting a good look.

Asia Keels led the Hornets with 19 points.

The other semifinal was simply a game of adjustments for the Bulldogs.

After struggling during a back-and-forth first half, King’s Fork coach Maurice Fofana switched the Bulldogs’ defense and changed their offensive game plan before taking over in the third quarter.

“I told them our focus is defense,” Fofana said. “We take pride in playing good defense, and in the first half we didn’t. We got some things we wanted in the first half and we just kind of tried to correct things at halftime.”

King’s Fork, which led 34-30 at halftime, started rotating its defense, putting pressure at the top of the key with a 3-2 alignment. The Bulldogs then switched to a 2-1-2 or a 2-3 to mix things up and keep the Mustangs off balance. The move paid dividends as King’s Fork went on a 9-3 run and took a 47-37 lead with 3:52 left in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs, with Manor slowing the tempo to limit transition opportunities, shifted to a bigger lineup and started pounding the ball inside.

King’s Fork’s adjustments were just enough to keep Manor out of reach during the fourth quarter.

“The bottom line was that they were just a better team tonight,” Manor coach Roger Smith said. “We didn’t make adjustments to their penetration. It would have been a different game if we would have been able to stop their penetration.”

Imani Clemons led King’s Fork with 21 points. Niyah Gaston added 19 points and Cyriah Griffin had 13.

AJ Richardson led Manor with 24 points and Jadah White added 20.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Hampton, VA newsLocal Hampton, VA
Sister of Valentine's Day shooting victim in NN speaks out
Newport News, VA2 days ago
5 people hurt in 3-car crash in Hampton Wednesday morning
Hampton, VA1 day ago
22-year-old NN woman killed in Hampton crash Wednesday night
Hampton, VA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Railroad crossing closure in Suffolk to cause detours
Suffolk, VA1 day ago
Chesapeake police searching for missing man
Chesapeake, VA3 days ago
Little girl laid to rest in Norfolk ten years after skeletal remains found in Alabama
Norfolk, VA5 days ago
Police continue search for Portsmouth woman missing for 11 years
Portsmouth, VA2 days ago
Man arrested in connection to homicide on Finespun Last in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
1 dead, another injured after vehicle crashes into building on Merchant Ln in Hampton
Hampton, VA1 day ago
1 person dead after shooting at Virginia Beach hotel
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Woman shot to death in Virginia Beach, suspect arrested
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
Neighbors worried in Norfolk that gun violence is hitting too close to home
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
York County deputies investigating shooting at Kiln Creek-area hotel
Newport News, VA1 day ago
Man dead after shooting at Virginia Beach hotel, homicide investigation underway
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
“We need to exercise what her name meant”: Celebrating the life of Amore Wiggins
Norfolk, VA5 days ago
Virginia State University marching band to perform at White House Black History Month Program
Ettrick, VA4 days ago
Man dies following shooting in Ahoskie parking lot: Police
Ahoskie, NC3 days ago
Police looking for 2 vehicles following deadly hit-and-run in Suffolk
Suffolk, VA2 days ago
Legacy Lounge reopens as restaurant months after Norfolk revokes permit
Norfolk, VA4 days ago
Family mourns loss of Norfolk teen who meant so much to his family
Norfolk, VA9 days ago
21-year-old killed in Virginia Beach shooting; 19-year-old charged, police say
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
Police: One person shot at Virginia Beach Oceanfront
Virginia Beach, VA4 days ago
Woman found dead on Allard Rd in Portsmouth, homicide investigation underway
Portsmouth, VA2 days ago
Woman arrested in connection to Dunedin Road homicide
Portsmouth, VA3 days ago
UPDATE: Brian Jackson, missing Virginia Beach man, found safe
Virginia Beach, VA7 days ago
Deadly crash on Victory Blvd. in Portsmouth now a homicide investigation: Police
Portsmouth, VA8 days ago
Williamsburg Police Dept. looking for 2 suspects wanted for grand larceny
Williamsburg, VA1 day ago
One of the first prisoners in Virginia cleared by DNA remembers his role in history
Norfolk, VA6 days ago
Sister of victim in fatal NN Valentine’s Day shooting seeks answers
Newport News, VA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy