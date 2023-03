RACHEL, W.Va (WBOY) – North Marion put together a dominant offensive performance on Thursday night to defeat Oak Glen by a score of 93-53 and win the Class AAA Region I, Section 2 championship.

The Huskies advance to the Class AAA Region I Co-Final and will face the loser of Keyser and Hampshire for a spot in the state tournament.

