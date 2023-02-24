Open in App
Dallas, TX
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving lead Mavs to rout of Spurs

By Sportsnaut,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cQwP0_0ky5XMAe00

Luka Doncic scored 28 points and dished out 10 assists in three quarters of play and Kyrie Irving added 23 points as the Dallas Mavericks swamped the hapless San Antonio Spurs 142-116 on Thursday to snap a three-game losing streak.

It was just the third game the Mavericks’ new dynamic duo have played together since a trade brought Irving to Dallas from the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 6, and the Mavs lost the prior two contests.

San Antonio extended its franchise-record losing streak to 15 games.

Dallas was up by 11 points at halftime and by just nine after three periods but ran away with the game with a 12-3 surge to begin the fourth quarter. Doncic was not involved in that pivotal spurt as he sat out the entire fourth quarter, but Irving scored eight points over the six minutes of the period before leaving with the Mavericks up 126-100.

Tim Hardaway Jr. put up 22 points for Dallas, with Christian Wood scoring 16, Justin Holiday hitting for 15, and Reggie Bullock contributing 12, Josh Green 11 and Dwight Powell 10.

Malaki Branham led the Spurs with 23 points while Keldon Johnson added 22, Charles Bassey scored 16, Keita Bates-Diop had 15, Zach Collins amassed 13 points and 12 rebounds and Devonte’ Graham threw in 10 points.

The Mavericks led for almost all the of first period, with Doncic (11 points) and Irving combining for 18 points as Dallas held a 34-26 edge after 12 minutes of play. Johnson’s 10 points in the quarter (on 4-of-5 shooting) kept the Spurs within reach.

Dallas extended its lead to 11 points when Doncic canned two free throws to make it 57-46 with 5:01 remaining in the half. San Antonio answered with a 7-0 run capped by a three-point play by Branham, but the Mavericks quickly swung back, with Irving’s reverse layup just beating the buzzer to produce a 74-63 advantage at the break.

Doncic led all scorers with 21 points before halftime, with Irving adding 13 and Wood hitting for 10 off the bench for Dallas. Branham paced the Spurs with 14 first-half points while Johnson tallied 13.

The Mavericks stoked their lead to 84-68 on Dwight Powell’s dunk with 8:18 to play in the third quarter, but San Antonio whittled its deficit to 99-90 entering the final quarter.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
Roope Hintz’s hat trick carries Stars past Blackhawks
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys willing to select a running back with first-round pick
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Patrick Beverley says he requested trade from Lakers: 'I didn't like what was going on'
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo latest NBA superstar to buy a stake in MLS club
Nashville, TN23 hours ago
Kings, Clippers set for rematch of 351-point game
Los Angeles, CA5 hours ago
Rising Knicks square off with sinking Nets
New York City, NY2 days ago
With Kevin Durant on board, Suns continue trip at Bulls
Phoenix, AZ14 hours ago
Boston Bruins land Tyler Bertuzzi in latest blockbuster NHL trade
Boston, MA23 hours ago
Ja Morant accused of beating up and flashing a gun to a 17-year-old
Memphis, TN1 day ago
No. 3 Kansas eyeing season sweep of No. 9 Texas
Austin, TX19 hours ago
Boston Bruins acquire Tyler Bertuzzi from Detroit Red Wings for picks
Boston, MA22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy