Urbana, IL
See more from this location?
WCIA

Urbana Park District presents request for new health and wellness center

By Scarlett O'Hara,

7 days ago

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – At Thursday’s meeting, Champaign County Board members heard a presentation about a new health and wellness facility that may be coming to Urbana.

If all goes to plan, it would be built in Prairie Park. After what he called an “intense Covid period,” Executive Director Tim Bartlett said this would be a great opportunity to bring something positive to the community and help people reconnect.

Champaign County Board cleaning up its finances

Bartlett says they asked for a million dollars, which would come from the county’s “preventing community violence fund.”

“I know that’s a lot of money, but we’ll go over our budget tonight and you’ll see that’s kind-of where we are in the gap and that we really believe that the ARPA funds for this project would really speak to the true identity of what ARPA funds we think mean, which is restoring and healing our communities,” Bartlett said.

Current ideas include indoor and outdoor recreational features, like baseball diamonds and basketball courts. The district says they’ll still be collecting feedback from the community about the project.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WCIA.com

