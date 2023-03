NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) – Senior Benjamin Connerton’s last-second block sealed a 62-61 win for No. 2 Middletown over No. 3 Lincoln in front of a packed house at Ponaganset high school.

The boys from Aquidneck Island will meet top-seeded Johnston on Sunday in the DII title game at Rhode Island College. Tip is set for 6 p.m.

