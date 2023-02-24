Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

Local girls shine on first day of state wrestling championships

By Kevin J. Farmer,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V6ie0_0ky5X2bN00

The girls are having a good time sharing the Day 1 spotlight at the California State Wrestling Championships at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.

Especially the girls from the San Diego section.

Fifteen girls from the section went a perfect 2-0 and advanced to tomorrow’s quarterfinals.

“It’s really been a good day for our girls,” said Steele Canyon coach Trevor Kiefer. “We’ve got 15 making it through and we probably should have had a few more through except for some bad losses.”

In six weight classes, two of the three local entrees were still alive in the championship bracket. San Diego girls were especially strong in the middle weight in Day 1, pushing a pair into the quarters in every bracket from 131-160 except one.

While no local girls team are in the running for the team title, both Brawley and Rancho Buena Vista have pushed a pair of wrestlers each into the quarterfinals.

Brawley advanced Lauren Zaragoza (121) and Delarie Juarez (131) through with a pair of wins; RBV girls still alive for a title are Kayla Edwards (126) and Kiley McClain (160).

Two impressive stories for the girls comes at 137. Monte Vista freshman Olivia Davis proved her No. 2 seed in the weight was legit with a pair of victories, while Olympian's Alina Solis has been a big surprise with a good chance ahead because of upsets in the bracket.

“Solis really does have a good chance,” explained Kiefer. “Both the Number 1 and 4 seeds are out so she’s got a good chance of getting to the finals.”

“(Davis) is remarkable and she’s only a freshman,” he continued. She’s not “new”, she’s been around all spring and summer. Plus she’s the sister of a very good wrestler.”

Buchanan, the State’s No. 1 team, is again showing everybody why. The Bears pushed 12 wrestlers into the quarterfinals and holds a comfortable 114.5-85.5 lead over second-place Poway.

The Titans advanced eight into the quarters, with their other six still alive in the consolations.

Clovis is breathing right down Poway’s neck, also with eight in the quarters and six in the consolations.

“It actually was a pretty good day for us,” said Poway coach John Meyers. “We had a few go our way and dropped a few close one we maybe should have won.”

Seven San Diego Section wrestlers were a perfect 3-0 on the day, having won in a “fishtail” and the first two championship rounds.

Three of them are from Granite Hills. Leading the Eagles into 11 th place with 30 points are three-time winners Abram Cline (106), Carlo Arreola (113) and Colin Guffey (152).

“All our kids wrestled well, even the ones who lost,” said Granite Hills coach Jesse Sheard. “Carlo as the 11 th seed, upset the No. 6 seed. We’re 11 th , but of course we’d like to break into that top 10, we’ve got some work to do.”

Poway had a pair of wrestlers go 3-0 and into the quarterfinals in Angelo Posada (160) and Billy Townson (120).

Other Titans advancing to the quarterfinals are Edwin Sierra (113), Paul Kelly (138), Laird Root (145), Lucas Condon (170) and Adam Farha (285).

Coming up with big team points for the Titans were Aliaksandr Kikiniou, Gabe Taylor, and Farha.

“Farha won one of his matches with a takedown with only two seconds left,” said Meyers. “And, Kikiniou also got a takedown right at the end to get in the quarters.”

Rancho Bernardo will have a pair in the quarterfinals. Brandon Eusebio (132) three times on the day for the Broncos and Jacob Jones (120) was a perfect 2-0.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
California weather phenomenon; What is happening in California?
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Watch Sea Meet Snow On California Beach During Rare Winter Storm
Crescent City, CA6 days ago
This Huge Flea Market in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire State
Portland, OR7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Farmers rush to recharge groundwater after storms
Bakersfield, CA5 days ago
Goshen massacre: Sheriff Boudreaux reveals likely motive for shooting
Goshen, CA6 days ago
Did You Know Idaho Law Makes Parking Like This in Your Driveway Illegal?
Boise, ID2 days ago
Off-duty SDPD officer arrested
San Diego, CA6 days ago
More Snow Incoming—Travel Impacts Expected Across the Emerald Triangle Sunday Night Into Tuesday Morning
Eureka, CA5 days ago
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger leaks a 'huge issue' with 'potential to compromise' prosecution, lawyer warns
Moscow, ID6 days ago
Passenger on Alaska-bound ferry from Bellingham caught with meth “burritos”
Bellingham, WA6 days ago
IDENTIFIED: Victim, suspect in Kern State Prison inmate death
Delano, CA6 days ago
Widespread wet snow expected early Sunday morning
Seattle, WA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy