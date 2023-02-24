Open in App
Colleton County, SC
WSPA 7News

Murdaugh takes the stand, gets cross examined during double murder trial

By Alessandra Young,

7 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Thursday, former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh testified in his double murder trial in Colleton County.

Since the beginning, Murdaugh has claimed to be innocent of murdering his wife and one of his sons. He did admit to lying to law enforcement following the murders.

Alex Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, in June 2021. While on the stand, he got emotional and tried to express his innocence to the jury.

“I would never hurt Maggie and I would never hurt Paul,” said Murdaugh.

Weeks into the double murder trial, Murdaugh took the stand in his own defense, saying he wanted to testify.

While on the stand, Murdaugh admitted to lying to investigators multiple times about where he was the night of the murders.

Right before Paul was killed, he recorded a video on his phone. Witnesses for the prosecution testified to hearing Murdaugh’s voice on that recording. Up until the testimony, Murdaugh told police he wasn’t there, then admitted that was a lie.

“I wasn’t thinking clearly. I don’t think I was capable of reason, and I lied about being down there and I’m so sorry that I did,” he said.

Murdaugh went over his alibi again, saying after being at the dog kennels around 8:44 that night, he went back home. Then, he said he laid down on the couch before going to visit his mother.

Attorney Jim Griffin asked Murdaugh to describe what the saw later that night.

“He was laying face down, and he’s done the way he’s done. His head was the way his head was. I could see his brain laying on the sidewalk. I didn’t know what to do,” said Murdaugh, emotionally.

Though he admitted to lying, Murdaugh still denies the killings.

“I did not kill Maggie, I did not kill Paul,” said Murdaugh.

The cross-examination began later Thursday afternoon.

Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters started off addressing Murdaugh about how he lied about being down at the kennels for this entire time.

“The first time that law enforcement officers that you’ve talked to, and the prosecution and here in open court ever heard you say that you lied about being in the kennels was today in this court?” said Waters.

“Yes, I’m aware,” said Murdaugh.

A lot of the cross-examination centered around Murdaugh’s financial crimes.

“For years, you were stealing money from clients,” stated Waters.

“Yes, sir,” said Murdaugh.

“And that you were stealing from your law firm,” said Waters.

“Yes sir, I agree with that,” said Murdaugh.

Waters asked Murdaugh to outline details of different times he stole from clients, but Murdaugh said he couldn’t remember exact details.

“There are a lot of conversations I had where I mislead my clients and I stole their money. Where they trusted me and I remember them,” he said.

Court ended after 5:30 Thursday evening and will resume Friday morning at 9:30.

