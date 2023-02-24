Ten area teams play in upper state title games this weekend

Ten area teams will compete for upper state boys and girls basketball titles at Bob Jones University this weekend.

Winners advance to state championship games at USC-Aiken the following weekend.

FRIDAY

5:30PM: 4A UPPER STATE FINAL GIRLS: WADE HAMPTON/N. AUGUSTA

7:30PM: 4A UPPER STATE FINAL BOYS: GREENVILLE/LANCASTER

SATURDAY

NOON: 1A UPPER STATE FINAL GIRLS: ST. JOE’S/DENMARK-OLAR

2:00PM: 1A UPPER STATE FINAL BOYS: CCES/GREAT FALLS

5:30PM: 3A UPPER STATE FINAL GIRLS: WREN/ SOUTHSIDE

7:30PM 3A UPPER STATE FINAL BOYS: T. REST/WREN

MONDAY

5:30PM: 5A UPPER STATE FINAL GIRLS: MAULDIN/SPRING VALLEY

7:30PM: 5A UPPER STATE FINAL BOYS: DORMAN/LEXINGTON

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.