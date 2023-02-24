Ten area teams play in upper state title games this weekend

Ten area teams will compete for upper state boys and girls basketball titles at Bob Jones University this weekend.
Winners advance to state championship games at USC-Aiken the following weekend.
FRIDAY
5:30PM: 4A UPPER STATE FINAL GIRLS: WADE HAMPTON/N. AUGUSTA
7:30PM: 4A UPPER STATE FINAL BOYS: GREENVILLE/LANCASTER
SATURDAY
NOON: 1A UPPER STATE FINAL GIRLS: ST. JOE’S/DENMARK-OLAR
2:00PM: 1A UPPER STATE FINAL BOYS: CCES/GREAT FALLS
5:30PM: 3A UPPER STATE FINAL GIRLS: WREN/ SOUTHSIDE
7:30PM 3A UPPER STATE FINAL BOYS: T. REST/WREN
MONDAY
5:30PM: 5A UPPER STATE FINAL GIRLS: MAULDIN/SPRING VALLEY
MONDAY

5:30PM: 5A UPPER STATE FINAL GIRLS: MAULDIN/SPRING VALLEY

7:30PM: 5A UPPER STATE FINAL BOYS: DORMAN/LEXINGTON
