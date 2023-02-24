Open in App
Greenville, SC
WSPA 7News

Ten area teams play in upper state title games this weekend

By Pete Yanity,

7 days ago

Ten area teams will compete for upper state boys and girls basketball titles at Bob Jones University this weekend.

Winners advance to state championship games at USC-Aiken the following weekend.

FRIDAY

5:30PM:  4A UPPER STATE FINAL GIRLS:  WADE HAMPTON/N. AUGUSTA

7:30PM:  4A UPPER STATE FINAL BOYS: GREENVILLE/LANCASTER

SATURDAY

NOON:  1A UPPER STATE FINAL GIRLS:  ST. JOE’S/DENMARK-OLAR

2:00PM: 1A UPPER STATE FINAL BOYS: CCES/GREAT FALLS

5:30PM: 3A UPPER STATE FINAL GIRLS: WREN/ SOUTHSIDE

7:30PM 3A UPPER STATE FINAL BOYS:  T. REST/WREN

MONDAY

5:30PM: 5A UPPER STATE FINAL GIRLS: MAULDIN/SPRING VALLEY

7:30PM: 5A UPPER STATE FINAL BOYS:  DORMAN/LEXINGTON

