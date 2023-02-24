Open in App
Brookings, SD
KELOLAND

Jackrabbit men cruise over the Roos

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=002uhE_0ky5VDaD00

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – South Dakota State broke away from Kansas City in the first half en route to matching its largest Division I victory of the season as the Jackrabbits defeated the Roos, 73-50, in Frost Arena on Thursday.

The Jacks held the Roos to their opponent single-game low field goal percentage of the season as Kansas City shot just 19 of 58 (32.8%) from the field. SDSU also gave up what matched its season-low point output to an opponent this year, previously giving up 50 points to Valparaiso on Nov. 25.

Tyler Andrews hit a 3-pointer for Kansas City to give the Roos an 18-17 edge with 6 minutes, 25 seconds remaining in the first half. A Matt Dentlinger free throw and 3-pointer by Zeke Mayo gave the Jacks a 21-18 advantage with 5:38 to play in the first half.

SDSU went on a roll from there.

A 13-3 run pushed the Jackrabbit lead to double digits as SDSU went to halftime leading 34-23.

The Roos cut the deficit to nine once in the second half, but South Dakota State used a 63% clip from the field to pull away and eventually close out a 23-point win.

SDSU was led in the score column by Matt Dentlinger’s 16 points. He was followed in double digits by Zeke Mayo (13), Alex Arians (12) and William Kyle III (12). Arians had a team-high six rebounds and Mayo had six assists. The Jacks shot 56.6% (30-53) in the contest, their second highest mark on the season. SDSU turned the ball over just twice in the second half of action.

South Dakota State improved to 18-11 overall and 13-4 in Summit League play. Kansas City fell to 11-19 (7-10)

Notes

  • Kansas City had two double-digit scorers in RayQuawndis Mitchell (13) and Andrews (10). Mitchell, who was averaging 17.7 points per game, shot just 4 of 13 from the floor. Babacar Diallo had a game-high seven rebounds.
  • The Roos are sixth in The Summit League standings. They travel to Vermillion next to face the Coyotes who are alone in seventh place at 6-11 in conference action.

Up Next
The Jackrabbits close out the regular season by hosting Senior Day inside Frost Arena on Saturday. South Dakota State will recognize three seniors ( Alex Arians , Matt Dentlinger , Aaron Fiegen ) prior to their 2 p.m. matchup against Oral Roberts.

