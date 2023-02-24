High school basketball: Anthony Wayne, Fremont Ross girls to meet in D-I district title game

At Millbury, No. 2 seed Fremont Ross defeated No. 7 Northview 48-34 on Thursday in a Division I girls basketball district semifinal at Lake High School.

Ross improved to 21-3 overall, while Northview was eliminated at 14-10.

ANTHONY WAYNE 48, FINDLAY 25

At Millbury, top-seeded Anthony Wayne led just 22-16 at halftime before racing ahead with a 19-4 third quarter to knock of No. 10 Findlay in a district semifinal at Lake High School.

Anthony Wayne is 21-3 overall; Findlay is 15-8.

Fremont Ross and Anthony Wayne will meet in the district final at 6 p.m. Saturday at Lake.

DIVISION II

LIMA BATH 38, LIBERTY-BENTON 30

PAULDING, Ohio — Third-seeded Lima Bath took the fourth quarter 19-8 en route to upsetting top-seeded Liberty-Benton.

Riley Irwin’s 10 points led the Eagles, who were eliminated at 21-3 overall. Karis Willow had nine points, and Lauren Gerken scored eight.

Elena Oliver had 18 points to lead Lima Bath (19-4).

BRYAN 47, ST. MARYS MEMORIAL 39

PAULDING — Ella Voigt had 13 points, and Kailee Thiel scored 12 to lift the second-seeded Golden Bears to a Division II district victory over the Roughriders.

Blayze Langederfer had 10 points for Bryan (22-2).

Morgan Hesse led fifth-seeded St. Marys Memorial (14-11) with 12 points, while Cora Ruble scored 11.

Lima Bath and Bryan will meet for the district title 6 p.m. Saturday at Paulding.

NAPOLEON 55, OAK HARBOR 12

At Anthony Wayne, Sophie Chipps drained four 3-pointers en route to 25 points as the third-seeded Wildcats rolled by the sixth-seeded Rockets.

Napoleon (10-13) led 29-7 at halftime.

ROGERS 54, WAUSEON 49

At Anthony Wayne, only three players scored but they got the job done for the Rams (14-10). Breayah Jefferson had 22 points, Mylah Williams scored 21, and Ni’Rah Clark had 11 points.

For the Indians (13-11), Hayley Meyer had 15 points, Mackenzie Stasa scored 13, and Johanna Tester had 11 points.

Napoleon and Rogers will meet for the district title at 6 p.m. Saturday at Anthony Wayne.

DIVISION IV

TOLEDO CHRISTIAN 55, GIBSONBURG 22

TONTOGANY, Ohio — Kendall Braden had a game-high 23 points as the top-seeded Eagles rolled over the Golden Bears in a district semifinal.

Kaylona Butler had 15 points for Toledo Christian (19-4). Sophia Paul scored 10 for Gibsonburg (17-7).

LAKOTA 41, WOODMORE 36

TONTOGANY, Ohio — The Raiders led 31-30 with 4:52 to go before scoring the next six points and holding off the Wildcats in a district semifinal.

Emma Gregg and Carly Foos had 14 points each for Lakota (22-2).

Macey Bauder’s 10 points led Woodmore (21-4).

Toledo Christian and Lakota will meet for the district title at 6 p.m. Saturday at Otsego High School.

DANBURY 44, MANSFIELD CHRISTIAN 35

WILLARD, Ohio — Second-seeded Danbury opened up a 14-4 lead after the first quarter before defeating fourth-seeded Mansfield Christian.

The Lakers (20-4) will meet New Washington Buckeye Central for the district title at 6 p.m. Saturday at Willard.

MCCOMB 44, CAREY 42

FOSTORIA — The Panthers trailed 26-20 at halftime but used a strong second half to knock off the top-seeded Blue Devils.

McComb (16-8) will play Hopewell-Loudon for the district title at 6 p.m. Saturday at Fostoria High School.

DEFIANCE AYERSVILLE 39, STRYKER 34

DEFIANCE, Ohio — Defiance Ayersville earned a narrow district semifinal win over Stryker.

The Panthers were eliminated at 18-7 overall.

CONVOY CRESTVIEW 56, PETTISVILLE 36

DEFIANCE, Ohio — The top-seeded Knights built a 24-10 halftime lead before ousting the Blackbirds (14-11).

Ellie Grieser and Olivia Miller each scored eight points for Pettisville.