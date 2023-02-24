Open in App
Midland, TX
See more from this location?
ABC Big 2 News

What’s next for the abandoned Western United Life building?

By Karsen Buschjost,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BzCZK_0ky5Rm8g00

For many people, the Western United Life building, on Texas Avenue near Midland’s Centennial Park, is an eye sore.

“If I’m driving by, I don’t love it,” Midland resident Ariel Herrera told me jokingly.

First built back in the 1940s, the abandoned building, with many of it’s windows now punched out, was originally just five stories. It grew and grew, and has had various names, and was mainly used as a business building.

But the now 13-story building has been empty…. since the 1990s.

“Midland Development Corporation owns the building,” says MDC executive director Sara Harris. “It was purchased from the its previous owner. The previous owner had development plans that fell through in the early 2010’s.”

Harris says there have been multiple attempts to redevelop the building, but it just wasn’t cost effective to for any company to do so. That’s why it’s been empty.

“When we’re talking about things like HVAC, possibly LEED certification, window adjustments, it becomes very costly to adjust a building that was designed and built in the 1940’s for office to anything that people want to use today,” says Harris.

So now the building is coming down, and soon. MDC says some time in March of this year this building will be demolished.

Other smaller buildings on the same block, like the former West Texas gas buildings, have already been demolished.

Once that happens, the block is a blank slate awaiting someone to redevelop it.

“Any developer interested in putting something new on that property can bring their ideas forward,” says Harris. “The due date for those proposals is March 31st.”

A panel of the MDC board and Midland City Council will then look at the proposals and score them and decide what will work best for Downtown Midland.

People we talked to say they want something besides just office buildings.

“I work downtown so having more restaurant options, something quick on the spot, would be awesome,” says Herrera.

Midland Development Corporation is looking for as many private investment dollars as possible. It says it also wants to try and honor the old Western United Life building in some form with this new development.

For more on what’s next for the Western United Life building, check out the video above.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Midland, TX newsLocal Midland, TX
Keep Midland Beautiful hosts the Great American Cleanup
Midland, TX15 hours ago
The Permian Basin Is Getting A New Chick-fil-A
Midland, TX1 day ago
March comes in like a lion: Winds cause damage throughout the Basin
Odessa, TX16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New study shows four cities in the Permian Basin as most affordable in Texas
Kermit, TX23 hours ago
Odessa to begin Water Line Replacement
Odessa, TX1 day ago
MPD wants your feedback
Midland, TX21 hours ago
Buckner Midland holds grand opening for new Family Hope Center
Midland, TX2 days ago
Midland ISD elementary schools evacuated after potential smell of gas in the area
Midland, TX1 day ago
A rig’s life beyond the oil field
Midland, TX3 days ago
Midland elementary schools back in session after evacuation
Midland, TX1 day ago
Abbott reappoints two Odessans to State Board For Educator Certification
Odessa, TX20 hours ago
City of Andrews to perform courtesy sweep
Andrews, TX1 day ago
TRAFFIC ALERT: Closure Loop 338 & Yukon
Odessa, TX1 day ago
Hundreds of West Texas residents without power
Odessa, TX4 days ago
Semi-truck crash impacting eastbound I-20 traffic
Odessa, TX21 hours ago
School safety summit held in Midland today
Midland, TX1 day ago
West Texans Say These Are The Best Barbecue Joints In The Area!
Odessa, TX2 days ago
Ruben Pier Skate Park to close for repairs
Odessa, TX3 days ago
Notable name in Permian football history arrested in Odessa
Odessa, TX13 hours ago
North and West Big Spring without water
Big Spring, TX3 days ago
City of Odessa changes recycling program
Odessa, TX6 days ago
Lane Closure Scheduled on Yukon Road
Odessa, TX1 day ago
MPD needs help identifying these subjects
Midland, TX16 hours ago
Is This New Restaurant Taking Over The Old Genghis Grill Building In Odessa?
Odessa, TX3 days ago
Unidentified teen found by MPD is no longer in Midland
Midland, TX1 day ago
Gone! Texas Water Park Goes From Abandoned to Cleared Out!
Odessa, TX6 days ago
Rankin ISD delays some bus routes
Rankin, TX17 hours ago
‘Commit to Mental Health’ Tuesday evening
Odessa, TX1 day ago
Shamrock Run 5k on March 11th
Odessa, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy