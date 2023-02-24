Open in App
New Orleans, LA
The Associated Press

Johnson scores 26, New Orleans tops NIcholls 88-82

7 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jordan Johnson scored 26 points and Jamond Vincent added a double-double to propel New Orleans to an 88-82 victory over Nicholls on Thursday night.

Johnson was 9-of=19 shooting, including 5 for 10 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Privateers (9-18, 6-10 Southland Conference). Vincent scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Kmani Doughty added 12 points.

The Colonels (14-14, 9-7) were led by Marek Nelson with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Caleb Huffman and Lance Amir-Paul both scored 14.

Both teams next play Saturday. New Orleans visits Lamar, while Nicholls hosts Houston Christian.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

