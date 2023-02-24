Boys basketball: Tappan Zee senior Jack Maloney took advantage of a moment in overtime

ORANGETOWN – It was not an ideal situation.

The momentum Tappan Zee spent nearly three quarters wrestling away from Pearl River was gone the instant John Ranaghan threaded a pass to Aidan McCahey, whose backdoor layup with 3.4 seconds to go forced overtime.

Ouch.

“Sometimes you just need that guy to say, ‘I’m not going home,’ ” Tappan Zee coach George Gaine said.

Jack Maloney spoke up. He actually repeated the phrase verbatim multiple times, dropping 11 points in overtime and leading the Dutchmen to a 64-55 win Thursday in a Section 1 Class A quarterfinal. It added one more high-intensity chapter to a high-drama rivalry.

Tappan Zee is heading back to the Westchester County Center.

“Jack stepped up big time,” said his backcourt mate, Sean Berrigan, who battled leg cramps the entire second half and was on the bench in pain when overtime began. “Going for 11 points in overtime shows how much he cares, how much he wants to win. It was a huge moment for him, a senior moment.”

Pearl River got settled in a hurry on Thursday and promptly took a 17-7 lead.

Berrigan and the Dutchmen began to attack the rim, and finally grabbed a 31-30 lead with 2:08 to play in the third quarter. Tappan Zee watched a five-point edge melt away before the buzzer sounded.

And it was hard to hear over the sold-out crowd.

“That was one of the best environments I’ve ever played in,” Berrigan said. “To play in front of that many people with that level of energy was insane. It was fun for both teams.”

Maloney posted up in the lane and started the overtime with an old-school, three-point lesson. He then got to his left hand for a driving buck and hit from behind the arc to make it 54-48 with 2:35 to go in the extra session.

“When he gets it going and starts to feed off the energy, he’s tough,” McCahey said. “And once that 3 fell, it was another big momentum shift.”

What it means

Tappan Zee was the No. 1 seed in Class A last year and fell in the semifinals to Lourdes. That’s likely to be mentioned before the Dutchmen square off against Yorktown next Wednesday.

And if that game is close down the stretch, Maloney is going to have company.

“I knew what was on the line,” he said of his overtime effort against Pearl River. “I wanted to go to the County Center. I love this group and I didn’t want to go home. I wasn’t thinking about taking over, exactly, the ball just found me in good spots and I knew what to do with it.”

Player of the game

Maloney scored eight points in four quarters before he took ownership of the game in overtime.

By the numbers

No. 4 Pearl River (15-6): McCahey delivered his best game of the season under pressure, hitting five times from behind the arc and finishing with 25 points. Michael Magrino registered 14 points. ... Ranaghan had seven points.

No. 1 Tappan Zee (20-2): Berrigan managed 17 points despite the leg cramps. ... Tommy Linehan finished with 10 points, going 6 for 6 from the line in overtime. ... Jack Piccione contributed 10 points.

They said it

"They were super, super resilient," Gaine said of his team. "The energy Pearl River came out with was like a different level. We stayed positive and believed and kept grinding the next two or three quarters. Pearl River makes us better and I hope we make them better."

"Going to the County Center is unreal," Maloney said. "Nothing matches that experience. I’m dying to go."

Mike Dougherty covers basketball for The Journal News and lohud.com. He can be reached at mdougher@lohud.com or via Twitter @lohudhoopsmbd.