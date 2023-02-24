USD women gets the win out in Tulsa on Thursday

TULSA, Okla. (USD) – South Dakota completed the season sweep of Oral Roberts with a 77-63 win on Thursday night in the Mabee Center. With the win, the Coyotes have secured either the #4 or #5 seed in the Summit League Tournament and will play their first-round match-up on Sunday, March 5, at 12:30 p.m.



South Dakota (13-15, 9-8 Summit) had three players score in double figures including another double-double from Grace Larkins with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Carley Duffney followed with 16 points and six rebounds while Morgan Hansen added 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting from the three-point line. The Coyotes held the lead for most of the game and led by as many as 24 points midway through the fourth quarter thanks to 50 percent shooting from three and knocking down 14-of-16 free-throws.



Oral Roberts (11-17, 8-9 Summit) received a game-high 27 points from Tirzah Moore, who sat out the first meeting in Vermillion earlier this season. Moore’s presence in the lane helped the Golden Eagles put up 40 paint points and grab 16 offensive rebounds to outrebound the Yotes. Moore also grabbed 12 rebounds to record her 15 th double-double on the season.



Senior guard Macy Guebert was once again tasked with guarding Hannah Cooper, who averages 20.5 points per game this season. Guebert held her to 16 points earlier this season in Vermillion and held Cooper to 13 points tonight on 6-of-17 shooting. Guebert also scored nine points of her own on 3-of-6 shooting from three.



Duffney scored all 16 of her points in the second half to help the Yotes maintain a double-digit lead, shooting a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. The second half is also when Moore came alive for the Golden Eagles, scoring 17 of her 27 points on 7-for-7 shooting from the field.



Hansen, Guebert and Larkins scored six points each in the first quarter and the Coyotes led 18-12 after one. They extended that lead to 36-27 at the half. It was all Coyotes from there as South Dakota took its first 20-point lead with two minutes to go in the third quarter and ended the quarter up by 18. The Coyotes led by at least 20 through most of the fourth quarter until the final two minutes when ORU chipped the lead down to 14.



South Dakota will face Kansas City on Saturday at 1 p.m. to wrap up the regular season.

