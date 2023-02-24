Open in App
Honolulu, HI
Travelers “just guessing” where TSA PreCheck line is due to lack of signage

By Cheyenne Sibley,

7 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With old TSA lines closing and new TSA lines opening, TSA PreCheck has moved a couple of times leaving some passengers confused.

Many TSA passengers we spoke to said they were in a rush due to a lack of signage about where the TSA PreCheck is.

One passenger said, “I checked down here I walked in the middle where they used to have it, and it’s closed. So, I go to the far side, and they sent me all the way back down this side for a flight to check into TSA. There are no signs, now I see it as you come down here, but where it used to be. Because they changed it, where it used to be TSA PreCheck, it’s not there.”

There was not good signage here. And I just, we were just guessing, and we were wrong.”

Robert Culp

When you walk into the terminal, to your right is checkpoint 1A. This checkpoint is also known as the mauka checkpoint and has six TSA lanes.

When you walk into the terminal to your left, checkpoint 1B. This checkpoint is also known as the makai checkpoint and has four lanes with TSA PreCheck. TSA said PreCheck will remain on the left at this time.

We asked TSA and Hawaiian Airlines what they will do to address the confusion. TSA said they are working on having electronic signage for a clear PreCheck location and they are talking to Hawaiian Airlines to make sure their employees know as well.

