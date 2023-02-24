Open in App
San Angelo, TX
See more from this location?
KLST/KSAN

ASU basketball defeats UTPB Falcons in regular season finale

By Keion Russell,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mjxv7_0ky5N5kc00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Belles end their regular season with a big victory over UTPB 71-55. The Belles finish their regular season 22-6 overall and 17-5 in Lone Star Conference play.

Madeline Stephens led the way in their victory over the Falcons with 18 points and 7 rebounds.

The Belles will wait to see their seed in the LSC tournament this weekend after the completion of all games. The tournament gets underway March 2nd in Frisco, Texas.

The Rams end their regular season on a five-game winning streak with the 61-59 victory. Rams end their regular season 23-5 and a perfect 13-0 at home.

The final seeding will be released Wednesday to see where ASU lands in the rankings for the LSC tournament.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Rams look to keep playing their brand of basketball headed into LSC Tournament
San Angelo, TX14 hours ago
A place to call their own for Christoval baseball, and softball
Christoval, TX13 hours ago
Highlights: Irion County advances to the Regional Semifinals after defeating Buena Vista 64-38
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Chiefs soccer breaks season win record; Gatlin surpasses school single-season scoring record
San Angelo, TX11 hours ago
Hall of Fame Cowgirl celebrates 92nd birthday
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
How a group of women changed Rodeo history in San Angelo 75 years ago
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
WATCH: Flames engulf house as wind gusts whip San Angelo
San Angelo, TX14 hours ago
KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday March 2nd
San Angelo, TX9 hours ago
Forever Family: Yazmina, Treazure, Treavyon, Arriyah
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
Severe storms in the forecast for Thursday
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
What to do in San Angelo: A look into March
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
KLST news temporarily cut off after wind knocks down five utility poles
San Angelo, TX13 hours ago
SAISD makes an official decision to close two elementary campuses
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
Minors ejected from vehicle rollover on Houston Harte
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
Paintbrush Alley Market Days kicks off first 2023 event
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
‘Friday Night Lights’ star accused of seriously injuring ex-wife
Odessa, TX14 hours ago
The Circus is in town – Here’s what you need to know
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
Update: Three dogs die from poisoning, one still alive
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
Woman indicted for ‘recklessly causing death’ of toddler in 2022 drowning
San Angelo, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy