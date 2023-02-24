Pellissippi Place apartment complex creates less invasive design for neighboring houses

Plans for the large apartment complex announced last August at the front of Pellissippi Place, where Pellissippi Parkway ends at Old Knoxville Highway, have slightly changed. Developer Ramston Capital LLC has reoriented the entrances by creating a new public roadway in between the buildings and Edgewood Acres neighborhood.

Alcoa Regional/Municipal Planning Commission signed off on design changes and mixed use zoning for the property on Feb. 16.

Alcoa city planner Jeremy Pearson noted during the planning commission meeting that the re-designed location for the roadway is better than the previous lay-out of the property.

Four apartment buildings with approximately 460 units and two 4,700 square feet commercial buildings are planned. Engineer with C2RL Inc Ron Whittaker said the two apartment buildings closest to the highway, next to the commercial buildings, will be built in phase one.

In order to maximize residential density, developers will need to add commercial business to at least one of the apartment buildings. President and CEO of the Blount Partnership Bryan Daniels said in an email to The Daily Times plans are still finalizing to determine which buildings will have a mix of office, restaurant or retail space.

The Industrial Development Board of Blount County sold the 13-acre property to Ramston last year priced at approximately $3 million. Daniels said the money from the land sale will pay for infrastructure, including the new public road with entrances into the apartment complex.

The road will connect to the highway and run parallel to Dorothy Lane in Edgewood Acres, with a row of houses in between the two roads.

Originally, developers planned a roadway slightly to the south and intersecting the middle of the apartment buildings, which would have pushed the apartments closer to houses on Dorothy Lane.

People who live inside Edgewood along Dorothy Lane said they have noticed city of Alcoa employees in the area lately taking samples or evaluating the land.

Impact on neighboring homes

One of the Dorothy Lane property owners told The Daily Times he thinks a road close to his backyard is better than an apartment building, but neither he nor his wife are happy that the cow pasture is being replaced with apartments. They’ve lived there since 1976.

When they built a separate addition on their property, they said the city required it to be set back 30 feet from the edge of their property line, which is the same buffer that will be in between their property line and the new road.

Another woman who lives on the street, Deborah Decker, said she found out about the apartment complex when one of the cows went into labor in the pasture behind her home. As she was standing there, she said her neighbor told her that apartments are going to be built in the area where they were standing.

Neighboring cows, she said, don’t cause her worry for traffic or about getting her home broken into. “I’ve been in this house since ‘05, and there’s been nothing back there but cows.”

The master plan for Pellissippi Place was announced in 2007, but plans have slowly changed, as has the 450 acres behind Dorothy Lane.

Another Dorothy Lane resident moved into his house with his wife about two years ago and said he isn’t concerned about the apartments being built behind his home. He said although one of his friends had asked about crime increasing since apartments will bring a lot more people into the area, he doesn’t think it will uptick

Someone who moved onto the street even more recently — less than a year ago — thinks the apartment complex will raise the value of his home. New jobs in the county and the convenience of his home’s location, he believes will make his property more valuable. He also noted how the county needs more housing.

The residents who have been in the neighborhood longer and don’t plan to sell their homes, however, are worried about their quality of life. Decker has noticed shifting and cracking inside and outside her home. Older homes settle and she said she understands that. But since development has started behind her house, she said she has noticed a new crack in her ceiling and flooding in her basement.

Whether the changes to her home are a side effect of development or only aging foundation, she doesn’t know. But Decker doesn’t question how the view from her backyard will change. She recalled watching the Smoky Mountain Air Show and Alcoa FreedomFests from years past without leaving her property.

With the county experiencing ongoing growth and development, Decker said she feels like the people who have lived in the community for a long time are the ones who are losing.