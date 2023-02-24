Wildland fire is contained in Townsend on Wednesday

Staff Reports

Townsend Area Volunteer Fire Department contained a wildland fire near a new section of Foothills Parkway on Wednesday evening, Feb. 22.

Chief Don Stallions said even though wind speeds climbed to 40-50 mph, firefighters were able to contain it to two acres. TAVFD received the call at 6:21 p.m. and cleared the scene by 9:30 p.m., Stallions said.

TAVFD provided two trucks and 12 firefighters. Wears Valley Volunteer Fire Department assisted with one truck and two firefighters. Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers also assisted.

At this time, Stallions said they don’t know what started the fire.