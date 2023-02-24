Marysville back in title game, looks to break 30-year drought: No. 3 Indians to take on No. 4 Calaveras in SJS D-IV game today

Marysville’s Dennis Syders (4) with a steal against Liberty Ranch in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV boys basketball playoffs. Syders and No. 3 Marysville earned their first trip to the D-IV title game since 2003, and will take on No. 4 Calaveras at 4 p.m. today at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Courtesy of Chris Pedigo

The Marysville High boys basketball team is back in the Sac-Joaquin Section title game for the first time since 2003.

The Indians (28-3) accomplished the feat by avenging a loss to the team that ended last year’s playoff run, Venture Academy out of Stockton, on Wednesday night in Stockton. Marysville, winners of 23 straight, took down Venture, 72-67 to advance to Golden 1 Center to compete for its first SJS D-IV championship since 1993.