PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for Feb. 23, 2023: Makhai Valentine beats buzzer to send Steel Valley past Seton LaSalle By Tribune-Review, 7 days ago

By Tribune-Review, 7 days ago

Makhai Valentine won an epic scoring duel with Connor Spratt in the most dramatic of fashions, hitting the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lead ...