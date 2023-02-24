How a Dallas nonprofit works to make your night out safer

"The Copper Star Certification is a six-month program where we take businesses who are open past 6 p.m. and make sure that they meet international standards and best practices in safety, inclusion, having a welcoming environment and community relations," said Bryan Tony with 24HourDallas.
It's a collaboration between the nonprofit, the City of Dallas, Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire Rescue.
"We're making sure that these businesses have written policies and procedures for how they manage their occupancy levels, for not over-serving guests, they know to cut off service and to call a ride home for somebody who requests or if someone's being harassed, to take immediate action," he said.
Last year, 44 nighttime businesses, including Trinity Cider, received this certification. Owner Evan Kalstad said already, it's making a difference.
"Actually, pretty immediately we had a women's safety champion," he said. "We didn't have it before. We learned that we should have it with Copper Star and now everyone who works here at Trinity Cider who is a female knows they can go to our women's safety champion with any issues they have and that's been great," he said.
Seeing the impact, this year 84 nighttime businesses have signed up to get certified.
"To be a part of this program for us was important because we wanted to be a part of the solution," McKinney said.
"It's programs like this that helps Dallas become one of those safe cities," Kalstad said.
These businesses believe having this certification will bring in more patrons. They said the more people feel safe, the more likely they are to visit.
2023-2024 Copper Star Certification-seeking Businesses:
Comments / 0