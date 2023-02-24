Open in App
Farmers Branch, TX
See more from this location?
CBS DFW

North Texas group calls on creation of task force, database in effort to reduce fentanyl poisonings

By J.D. Miles,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45181m_0ky5I0EM00

North Texas group calls on creation of task force, database in effort to reduce fentanyl poisonings 02:24

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Local Hispanic leaders are sounding an alarm that the current fentanyl crisis in North Texas could become as devastating as another deadly drug trend from the past.

Some might remember the black tar cheese heroin overdoses across DFW between 2005 and 2010 that left as many as 37 young people dead, a number of those Hispanic.

Lilia Astrudillo poured her broken heart out in front of the Farmers Branch Police Department about the weeks of failed efforts to get hospitals, law enforcement agencies and drug treatment centers to take in her 14-year-old son Beto before he died of fentanyl poisoning.

"They kind of said we can't do anything, we can't do anything," said Carlos Quintanilla with Accion America. "Eventually in January after school vacation, she noticed drastic changes in her son and then two weeks later he died."

The last weeks of Beto's life are similar to what Leticia Cano says she's going through with her 14-year-old son who she suspects is also using drugs.

"He's completely different," Cano said. "He's changed drastically in one month."

Before lighting candles and releasing balloons to honor the three Carollton-Farmers Branch ISD students who have died from taking pills containing fentanyl in recent months, the head of Accion America called for school districts to offer parents free drug testing of their children.

Also, the creation of a database to track overdoses. They hope those efforts keep fentanyl from becoming as deadly as the early 2000s black tar cheese heroin trend that quietly took lives of more than 30 Dallas area kids before getting public attention.

"Today we are going to send a message, a very important and clear message to drug dealers who are killing our children that we are declaring war against them," Quintanilla said.

Hispanic leaders say many families in their community simply don't have the money to drug test their kids.

They want a task force created and school districts to take the lead like they did to stop black tar cheese heroin when it was a major problem here.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
Tornadoes hit Texas and Louisiana as storm from California moves through
Dallas, TX4 hours ago
Dallas women's clinic closing after providing abortions, health care for 50 years
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Dallas detectives seek help ID'ing cars linked to Anthony Wilson slaying
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fort Worth mother who slit daughter's throat sentenced to 50 years
Fort Worth, TX20 hours ago
Letters sticking out of mail collection boxes are 'like a field day for a criminal'
Arlington, TX2 days ago
Violent crimes decreased in Fort Worth last year, report says
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Plano firefighter raising awareness for cancer, one step at a time
Plano, TX3 days ago
Raymond Earl Caraway gets 20 years for manslaughter
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Mother, child shot at Lewisville apartment complex
Lewisville, TX2 days ago
Dallas College certification program connects workers to skills, jobs in high demand
Dallas, TX1 day ago
20-year-old arrested in connection to Khurram Ali shooting faces murder charge
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Missing Bedford man William Martichuski found safe
Bedford, TX1 day ago
4 horses join Dallas police, one man's gift in memory of his wife
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Dallas police issue Silver Alert for missing man Arthur Henry Page
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Forney ISD students accused of assaulting classmate after teacher allegedly taped him to his desk
Forney, TX3 days ago
Frisco BBQ restaurant raises $33K for boy with rare blood cancer
Frisco, TX2 days ago
Late night brawl in Fort Worth ends in gunfire, leaving 1 injured
Fort Worth, TX4 days ago
Man arrested in connection with murder of Lewisville pawn shop owner
Lewisville, TX4 days ago
Dallas-based Corner Bakery files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Powerful winds cause partial collapse at Little Elm shopping center
Little Elm, TX12 hours ago
Woman dies after car careens over highway bridge in Arlington
Arlington, TX1 day ago
Gardening 101: Caring for your orchids
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Scenes from the storm
North Richland Hills, TX13 hours ago
Tony Romo 'motivated to make a difference' at PGA Champions event
Irving, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy