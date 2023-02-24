Beach ‘Bows open season with two-match split in Waikiki

The No. 10 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team opened its 2023 season by splitting a pair of matches on day one of the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic Thursday at Queen’s Beach.

UH swept Saint Mary’s 5-0 in the morning before falling to No. 9 Stanford, 3-2.

The Classic resumes on Friday morning, starting with a match between UH and Stephen F. Austin at 9 a.m., followed by a match with top-ranked UCLA at 12:45 p.m.

The bracket style tournament will close the event, which runs all day on Saturday.

Results from Thursday are below:

Hawaii 5, Saint Mary’s 0

Santer/Van Sickle (UH) def. Harrer/Kensinger (SMC) 20-22, 21-10, 15-13 Loker/Wagoner (UH) def. Karmin Brown/Hannah Couch (SMC) 21-13, 21-17 Glagau/Lorenzo (UH) def. Genevieve Bane/Paola Peralta (SMC) 21-10, 21-12 Lea Kruse/Sofia Russo (UH) def. Allie Cataldo/Sadie Shipman (SMC) 21-10, 21-13 Huddleston/Buschmann (UH) def. Angie Bour/Cameron Martinez (SMC) 21-10, 21-15

Order of finish: 3,4,5,2,1

Stanford 3, Hawaii 2

Charlie Ekstrom/Kate Reilly (STAN) def. Santer/Van Sickle (UH) 22-20, 21-12 Loker/Wagoner (UH) def. Maya Harvey/Maddi Kriz (STAN) 22-20, 21-19 Emma Morris/Taylor Wilson (STAN) def. Glagau/Lorenzo (UH) 21-14, 16-21, 15-12 Ashley Vincent/Kelly Belardi (STAN) def. Kruse/Russo (UH) 21-19, 21-14 Huddleston/Buschmann (UH) def. Sophie Kubiak/Daria Gusarova (STAN) 21-15, 21-16

Order of finish: 4,5,1,2,3

