Open in App
Honolulu, HI
See more from this location?
KHON2

Beach ‘Bows open season with two-match split in Waikiki

By Christian Shimabuku,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VABo0_0ky5HA0a00

The No. 10 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team opened its 2023 season by splitting a pair of matches on day one of the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic Thursday at Queen’s Beach.

UH swept Saint Mary’s 5-0 in the morning before falling to No. 9 Stanford, 3-2.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The Classic resumes on Friday morning, starting with a match between UH and Stephen F. Austin at 9 a.m., followed by a match with top-ranked UCLA at 12:45 p.m.

The bracket style tournament will close the event, which runs all day on Saturday.

Results from Thursday are below:

Hawaii 5, Saint Mary’s 0

  1. Santer/Van Sickle (UH) def. Harrer/Kensinger (SMC) 20-22, 21-10, 15-13
  2. Loker/Wagoner (UH) def. Karmin Brown/Hannah Couch (SMC) 21-13, 21-17
  3. Glagau/Lorenzo (UH) def. Genevieve Bane/Paola Peralta (SMC) 21-10, 21-12
  4. Lea Kruse/Sofia Russo (UH) def. Allie Cataldo/Sadie Shipman (SMC) 21-10, 21-13
  5. Huddleston/Buschmann (UH) def. Angie Bour/Cameron Martinez (SMC) 21-10, 21-15
  1. Order of finish: 3,4,5,2,1

Stanford 3, Hawaii 2

  1. Charlie Ekstrom/Kate Reilly (STAN) def. Santer/Van Sickle (UH) 22-20, 21-12
  2. Loker/Wagoner (UH) def. Maya Harvey/Maddi Kriz (STAN) 22-20, 21-19
  3. Emma Morris/Taylor Wilson (STAN) def. Glagau/Lorenzo (UH) 21-14, 16-21, 15-12
  4. Ashley Vincent/Kelly Belardi (STAN) def. Kruse/Russo (UH) 21-19, 21-14
  5. Huddleston/Buschmann (UH) def. Sophie Kubiak/Daria Gusarova (STAN) 21-15, 21-16
  1. Order of finish: 4,5,1,2,3

Thursday’s Results

UH 5, Saint Mary’s 0

Stanford 4, Stephen F. Austin 1

UCLA 5, Saint Mary’s 0

Stanford 3, UH 2

UCLA 5, Stephen F. Austin 0

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Hawaii State newsLocal Hawaii State
UH volleyball wins program record 27th straight home match
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Rainbow Warrior basketball ends regular season on the road
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
Hawaii softball pitcher Millie Fidge named Big West Freshman of the Week
Honolulu, HI3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
University of Hawai’i announced 2023 football schedule
Honolulu, HI17 hours ago
Rainbow Wahine softball shuts out St. Bonaventure for 2nd straight game
Honolulu, HI6 hours ago
‘Bows volleyball play host to Pepperdine for two matches starting Wednesday
Malibu, CA2 days ago
UH women’s hoops hosts senior week games Thursday & Saturday night
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
Three Hawai’i PacWest basketball teams fall opening day of conference tournament
Honolulu, HI5 hours ago
Hawaii baseball facing three Big Ten opponents at Cambria College Classic
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
Hawaii baseball edged by San Diego State
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Hawaii football mourns loss of Gaylord Carreira
Honolulu, HI3 days ago
HPU’s Spurgin tabbed PacWest women’s basketball player of the year
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Hawaii’s Nick Herbig set for NFL Combine
Honolulu, HI3 days ago
Cole McDonald showcases running ability again in XFL Week 2
Honolulu, HI4 days ago
A brief history of Kaua`i, the ‘Unconquered Kingdom’
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
LIST: Best banana cream pie spots near Honolulu
Honolulu, HI15 hours ago
Dozens of new pickleball courts coming to Oahu
Honolulu, HI13 hours ago
Mililani’s Adrian Lee wins HHSAA wrestling title
Mililani, HI5 days ago
Hawaii reports 998 COVID cases, 12 deaths
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
How to watch the 2023 Prince Kuhio Parade
Honolulu, HI16 hours ago
No camping in Waikiki as nightly closures start
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
New Honolulu acting school Pacific Playhouse focuses on teaching the Meisner Technique
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Oahu choir to perform at Carnegie Hall once again
New York City, NY6 hours ago
What is the future of the Swap Meet?
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Long awaited Honolulu Festival is back with Nagaoka fireworks
Honolulu, HI10 hours ago
Pickleball is taking Hawaiʻi by storm
Honolulu, HI6 days ago
Youngest producer to book live performance at Blaisdell
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
Downed trees, power cables close multiple Maui roads
Honolulu, HI20 hours ago
The Hawaiian Humane Society Provides Cats For Those Looking to Adopt.
Honolulu, HI11 hours ago
LIST: Top 10 largest schools in Hawaii for 2023
Honolulu, HI7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy