Beach ‘Bows open season with two-match split in Waikiki

The No. 10 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team opened its 2023 season by splitting a pair of matches on day one of the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic Thursday at Queen’s Beach.
UH swept Saint Mary’s 5-0 in the morning before falling to No. 9 Stanford, 3-2.
All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station
The Classic resumes on Friday morning, starting with a match between UH and Stephen F. Austin at 9 a.m., followed by a match with top-ranked UCLA at 12:45 p.m.
The bracket style tournament will close the event, which runs all day on Saturday.
Results from Thursday are below:
Hawaii 5, Saint Mary’s 0
- Santer/Van Sickle (UH) def. Harrer/Kensinger (SMC) 20-22, 21-10, 15-13
- Loker/Wagoner (UH) def. Karmin Brown/Hannah Couch (SMC) 21-13, 21-17
- Glagau/Lorenzo (UH) def. Genevieve Bane/Paola Peralta (SMC) 21-10, 21-12
- Lea Kruse/Sofia Russo (UH) def. Allie Cataldo/Sadie Shipman (SMC) 21-10, 21-13
- Huddleston/Buschmann (UH) def. Angie Bour/Cameron Martinez (SMC) 21-10, 21-15
- Order of finish: 3,4,5,2,1
Stanford 3, Hawaii 2
- Charlie Ekstrom/Kate Reilly (STAN) def. Santer/Van Sickle (UH) 22-20, 21-12
- Loker/Wagoner (UH) def. Maya Harvey/Maddi Kriz (STAN) 22-20, 21-19
- Emma Morris/Taylor Wilson (STAN) def. Glagau/Lorenzo (UH) 21-14, 16-21, 15-12
- Ashley Vincent/Kelly Belardi (STAN) def. Kruse/Russo (UH) 21-19, 21-14
- Huddleston/Buschmann (UH) def. Sophie Kubiak/Daria Gusarova (STAN) 21-15, 21-16
- Order of finish: 4,5,1,2,3
Thursday’s Results
UH 5, Saint Mary’s 0
Stanford 4, Stephen F. Austin 1
UCLA 5, Saint Mary’s 0
Stanford 3, UH 2
UCLA 5, Stephen F. Austin 0
Comments / 0