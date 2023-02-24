Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
AllLakers

Lakers News: D'Angelo Russell Leaves Warriors Game With Ankle Sprain

By Alex Kirschenbaum,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KK0m2_0ky5EmkN00

Hopefully he's back for the second half, but he took a nasty spill.

Los Angeles Lakers starting point guard D'Angelo Russell departed tonight's bout against the Golden State Warriors after rolling his ankle on Donte DiVincenzo's foot while inbounding the ball to starting LA center Anthony Davis.

Our fingers are crossed that D-Lo makes a speedy recovery, though we are skeptical he will return for the game's second half tonight.

In 8:48, Russell scored two points on 1-of-3 shooting from the field, grabbed four rebounds, and dished out three dimes.

After leading by as much as 13 points, Los Angeles saw its advantage shrink towards the end of the game's second quarter. LA is still leading a banged-up Warriors club at the break, 59-56, and seems likely to draft recently-demoted reserve point guard Dennis Schröder to start in Russell's stead for the short term.

Missing Russell's three-point shooting, passing and scoring touch for an extended period of time could prove disastrous for a 27-32 franchise that needs to make up ground as it continues to make a push for the postseason. The Lakers currently sit just two games behind the 10th-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, and are banking on winnable games against beaten-up opponents very much like tonight to help them cross the finish line and at least qualify for the play-in tournament this year.

The upshot is that Schröder, though not the three-point shooter or playmaker Russell is, does seem to perform better when given more extended run. He's looked pretty uneven since assuming his bench gig, and in spot starts could adequately fill in for the injured Russell.

Are you following us on Twitter , Facebook , or YouTube yet? Join the conversation as we discuss the latest Lakers news and rumors with fans like you!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Lakers News: NBA Insider Speculates LA Hopes To See Young, Inexperienced Team In Playoffs
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: D'Angelo Russell Updates Health Status For Friday's Minnesota Game
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago
Lakers: This Thunder Free Agent Could Be An Excellent Fit In LA This Summer
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lakers News: Why The Pelicans' Losses Are Los Angeles' Gain
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
Lakers News: Latest On Possible Free Agent Price Tag Of Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Skip Bayless Accuses LeBron James Of Lying About Foot Injury
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
Lakers News: Official Timeline Revealed for LeBron James Return From Foot Injury
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Lakers News: Top LA Buyout Market Target Signs With Eastern Conference Contender
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: LeBron James Spouts Off On Long-Term Right Foot Injury
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Insider Reveals Potential Timetable for D’Angelo Russell Return
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers Injury Report: Anthony Davis Status Downgraded For Critical Thunder Game
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal Makes Risky Bet On LA
Los Angeles, CA59 minutes ago
Lakers Injury Report: Yet Another LA Player May Miss Timberwolves Game
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
Lakers News: Lonnie Walker Reflects On Big Night Back In LA's Rotation
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers Injury Report: LA To Be Without 2 Starters In Crucial Memphis Battle
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: How Rui Hachimura Feels About LA's Chemistry
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
Lakers Injury Report: Stephen Curry Eyeing LA Game Sunday For Return
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Lakers News: How To Bet On A Star-Free Los Angeles-Oklahoma City Clash
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers Injury Report: LA Officially Down 3 Starters Against Thunder
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Yet Another Fresh Starting 5 For LA Against Grizzlies
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers: Grizzlies All-Stars Power Memphis To 121-109 Win Over Depleted LA
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: Betting Odds For What Could Be A Long Night In Memphis
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: Troy Brown Jr. Unpacks Season-High Night In Oklahoma City
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt Already Emerging As High-Impact New Addition
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
All Lakers Expert Predictions For Tonight's Star-Free LA-OKC Bout
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Starting 5 For Los Angeles Revealed Ahead Of Thunder Rumble
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Shaquille O'Neal Doesn't Hold Back On Anthony Davis
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
Lakers News: NBA Insider Provides Positive Update on LeBron James Injury
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers Playoff Watch: Long-Term LeBron James Injury Puts Postseason Push In Doubt
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy