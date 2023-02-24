Open in App
New Orleans, LA
Johnson scores 26, New Orleans tops NIcholls 88-82

By Data Skrive,

7 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jordan Johnson scored 26 points and Jamond Vincent added a double-double to propel New Orleans to an 88-82 victory over Nicholls on Thursday night.

Johnson was 9-of=19 shooting, including 5 for 10 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Privateers (9-18, 6-10 Southland Conference). Vincent scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Kmani Doughty added 12 points.

The Colonels (14-14, 9-7) were led by Marek Nelson with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Caleb Huffman and Lance Amir-Paul both scored 14.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. New Orleans visits Lamar, while Nicholls hosts Houston Christian.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

