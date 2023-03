Buy Now Maryland School for the Deaf’s Tahoe Herzig-Wilcox jumps for the ball during the Maryland Independent Athletic Conference semifinals against Covenant Life at MSD on Thursday. The Cougars defeated MSD 62-56 in overtime. Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Maryland School for the Deaf’s boys basketball game on Thursday was perhaps a microcosm of its season.

Much of it was up-and-down, with the Orioles seeming invincible and fallible on alternating possessions. But when it came down to crunch time, they played their best basketball late, only to fall just short at the end.