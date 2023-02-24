Open in App
Michigan State
See more from this location?
CBS Detroit

Crews in Metro Detroit plan to work for days to clear downed trees from ice storm

By Kelly Vaughen,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QxmgP_0ky58vlR00

Crews in Metro Detroit plan to work for days to clear downed trees from ice storm 03:26

(CBS DETROIT) - Tree service crews warn people to be wary of ice-covered trees and branches that could still fall.

The True Cut Tree Care team worked almost nonstop since Wednesday night's ice storm that claimed the life of a Michigan firefighter . A day after the storm, thousands were left without power , prompting the opening of some warming stations .

Shawn Minton with True Cut Tree Care says when he heard about the incoming weather, he instantly thought of all the untrimmed trees in the area.

"You know, leaning towards houses, then we're getting these westward winds. All we could think about is what day are we going to stop working?" Minton said.

The crew worked to clear a tree from the roof of a home in Northville, limb by icy limb.

Frank Bankowski, owner of True Cut Tree Care, says trees can be two to three times heavier than normal when weighed down with hundreds of pounds of ice.

"Trees can still fall. Stay out from underneath weighed-down trees, covered in ice."

Another big danger is downed electrical wires.

"It's a silent killer," said Bankowski. "The whole area, when the grounds saturated, can be live and potentially, electrocute you from many feet away from that actual wire."

Along with the physical danger, downed trees can hurt emotionally. Trees can feel irreplaceable, especially ones that are decades old.

"We just left a house and a big portion of a maple tree came down on the neighbor's house. And the guy who lost the portion of the tree was so upset because it was the only thing shading his porch," Minton said.

He said no matter how much you love your tree, if it's close to your home, it's within reach of damaging it.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Michigan State newsLocal Michigan State
Michiganders, DTE brace for more power outages
Clawson, MI13 hours ago
Gov. Whitmer lowers flags to honor fallen Flint firefighter
Flint, MI1 day ago
Michigan real estate investor pleads guilty to $3M bankruptcy fraud scheme
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Owl found inside St. Clair Shores water tower to delay demolition until removed
Saint Clair Shores, MI2 days ago
MSP: Barricaded gunman situation ends in Groveland Township
Groveland Township, MI13 hours ago
Metro Detroit priest sentenced in clergy abuse case
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Clinton Twp. man charged with threatening to shoot up Richmond McDonald's
Richmond, MI21 hours ago
Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murders of wife and son
Walterboro, SC17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy