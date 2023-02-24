Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell exits game vs. Warriors with ankle injury

By Sportsnaut,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QLwJE_0ky58jPx00

Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell departed Thursday’s game against the Golden State Warriors in the first half with a sprained right ankle.

Russell, who was acquired Feb. 9 from the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of a three-team trade, was making just his fourth appearance in his return to Los Angeles. The Ohio State product was originally taken by the Lakers as the No. 2 overall selection of the 2015 NBA Draft.

The injury occurred with 4:29 remaining in the first quarter after Russell stepped on the foot of the Warriors’ Donte DiVincenzo. He remained in the game for just over a minute of action before he was replaced on the floor.

He was announced as out for the remainder of the game with just over three minutes remaining in the first half after scoring two points with four rebounds in nine minutes.

Russell entered Thursday’s contest with an average of 17.9 points, 6.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 57 games with the Timberwolves and Lakers this season. He has averaged 17.7 points over his eight seasons with 5.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Kings, Clippers set for rematch of 351-point game
Los Angeles, CA5 hours ago
Jonathan Quick traded by the Los Angeles Kings in last NHL blockbuster
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers begin critical home stretch vs. Wolves
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart lead streaking Knicks against Heat
Miami, FL13 hours ago
Rival teams reportedly believe Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star could be available this summer
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving combine for 82 as Mavs top Sixers
Dallas, TX10 hours ago
Cleveland Browns looking to rework Deshaun Watson’s contract
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo latest NBA superstar to buy a stake in MLS club
Nashville, TN23 hours ago
Spurs beat Pacers in triumphant return home
San Antonio, TX9 hours ago
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving hit 40 points in Mavs’ win
Dallas, TX7 hours ago
Report: No foot surgery for LeBron James
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Why coach Jason Kidd is most responsible for what’s ailing the Dallas Mavericks
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Third-quarter surge powers Warriors past Clippers
Los Angeles, CA8 hours ago
Grizzlies out to prove themselves on road at West-leading Nuggets
Denver, CO10 hours ago
Rising Knicks square off with sinking Nets
New York City, NY2 days ago
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant drops 28 points in a quarter against the Lakers
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Short-handed Jazz start six-game trip in visit to Thunder
Oklahoma City, OK13 hours ago
Without Joel Embiid (foot), Sixers thump Heat
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
With Kevin Durant on board, Suns continue trip at Bulls
Phoenix, AZ14 hours ago
Jayson Tatum heating up as Celtics host Nets
Boston, MA16 hours ago
Boston Bruins land Tyler Bertuzzi in latest blockbuster NHL trade
Boston, MA22 hours ago
Kings nip Canadiens, grab share of Pacific Division lead
Los Angeles, CA7 hours ago
NBA exec mocks Los Angeles Clippers’ acquisition of Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
No. 4 UCLA starts slows, pulls away from Arizona State
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy