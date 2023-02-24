Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Hundreds attend viewing for fallen Temple University police officer

By Alicia Roberts,

7 days ago

Viewing for fallen Temple police officer Chris Fitzgerald underway 03:14

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --  Friday is the funeral for fallen Temple University police officer Christopher Fitzgerald.

Family, friends and law enforcement from across the Philadelphia region honored a hero, a father and son Thursday night at his viewing to pay their final respects.

"This is heartbreaking," a woman said.

Family, friends and fellow members of the Temple University Police Department gathered to honor one of their own, who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving others.

"A young officer helping his community and he leaves behind a whole family," a woman said.

As the sun began to set, officer Fitzgerald's widow and family arrived by police escort. The 31-year-old husband and father of four young children began his career in law enforcement in 2019 and joined the Temple University police force in 2021, earning the Officer of the Year award just last year.

"It affects everyone. My prayers are with his wife and children and his family, it's just heartbreaking," Desirea Rice said.

By night, the line of mourners wrapped around Academy Road, many waiting for hours, including officers from around the country.

"They stick together and they support each other and it's a strong family. It's not enough to bring her husband back, but it's support along the way,"  said Yolonda Novoa, whose late husband is a former Philadelphia police sergeant.

Temple's vice president of public safety, Dr. Jennifer Griffin, will offer words of remembrance before officer Fitzgerald's funeral on Friday. Gov. Josh Shapiro will also give a eulogy for Fitzgerald at the service.

Temple says it will also cover the costs should any of his four children attend the university for their college education. The school's Heroes Fund has also raised more than $450,000  for Fitzgerald's family.

Officer Fitzgerald's funeral procession will leave the John F. Givnish Funeral Home at 6 a.m. to be escorted to the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul for his funeral services.

Fitzgerald was killed at 18th Street and Montgomery Avenue in North Philadelphia Saturday night, just off Temple's campus.

Investigators say he was trying to stop a robbery when he was shot by 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer. Pfeffer has been charged with murder and other offenses.

The funeral will begin at noon and it's open to the general public. You can watch it on our streaming service, CBS News Philadelphia.

Temporary road closures will also be in place during the funeral.

