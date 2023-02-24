Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Nonprofit in Hunting Park in need of new community fridge after it was stolen

By Kerri Corrado,

7 days ago

Digital Brief: Feb. 23, 2023 (AM) 02:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fridge meant to help feed those in need was stolen off the street. The organizers behind the program say there is now a void in the community and they are actively working to replace what was taken from them.

A community fridge played a huge role in people's lives in Hunting Park. The goal now is to get it back up and running.

"How does someone take a fridge?" Kysheen Wilson said. "Did they put it on their back?"

A Hunting Park community fridge used to sit right on North 9th Street in front of a nonprofit called As I Plant This Seed.

Although CEO and founder Ryan Harris says someone took it on Tuesday and he didn't realize it at first.

"It wasn't until someone actually was walking to the refrigerator or what would have been the refrigerator to get something out of it and was like 'Ryan, where is the fridge?' And I am looking at them like, 'It's right there.' But it wasn't there," Harris said.

The community fridge was stocked with food and available for anyone in need. It's something the community heavily relied on and used daily to feed their families.

"A lot of people in the community use the fridge, donate to the fridge, so it's a community helping a community out," Wilson said. "For this to be gone, it's like a hole in the community it's terrible."

Harris said the main mission of his nonprofit is to be a resource to the community. They have been helping kids by offering mentors and helping them navigate their everyday struggles.

He wants the community to know they are always there to help.

"No one has to steal no one has to do that. Just knock on the door and we are here to help the community in any way we can," Harris said.

The nonprofit is working on getting a new fridge by early next week and they say after that they will be excepting donations .

