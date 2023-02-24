Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a single-vehicle crash late Thursday afternoon in Greenwood County.

The crash happened on U.S. 221 near Old Mount Moriah Road around 5:45 p.m.

Troopers said an SUV was headed southbound on U.S. 221 when it ran off the left side of the road, struck a ditch, then hit multiple trees.

The driver was taken to Self Regional Medical Center where they later died.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as 60-year-old John Paul Nelson.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.