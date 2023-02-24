Open in App
Greenwood County, SC
WSPA 7News

Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Greenwood Co.

By Robert CoxBethany Fowler,

7 days ago

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a single-vehicle crash late Thursday afternoon in Greenwood County.

The crash happened on U.S. 221 near Old Mount Moriah Road around 5:45 p.m.

Troopers said an SUV was headed southbound on U.S. 221 when it ran off the left side of the road, struck a ditch, then hit multiple trees.

The driver was taken to Self Regional Medical Center where they later died.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as 60-year-old John Paul Nelson.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.

