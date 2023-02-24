Florida State baseball preps for tough road test at 8th ranked TCU

The 4-0 Florida State baseball team is ready to take the show on the road, and they have got a test ahead of them.

The 8th ranked TCU Horned Frogs are on tap for this weekend, and it's a trip head coach Link Jarrett is excited about. He said it's a chance for the Seminoles to be tested in a Super Regional type atmosphere.

The Seminoles will play in an unfamiliar venue in front of a rowdy crowd, all things this team will have to adjust too, things that'll just make them better down the stretch.

"The first true trip, Tuesday was a mid-week trip. This is a really a trip," he said Thursday. "You get to evaluate and assess your opponent three games in a row on the road. This will be a true test. They're extremely skilled and talented, clearly one of the best teams in the country, so a great opportunity and a tremendous challenge."

Game one of the three game series is set for Friday at 7:30.