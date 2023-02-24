Open in App
Raleigh, NC
Queen City News

NC House Speaker Tim Moore, Rep. David Willis ‘rammed several times’ while driving to Raleigh from Wilson, spokeswoman confirms

By Kayla Morton,

7 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore and Rep. David Willis were traveling from Wilson to Raleigh on Thursday evening when “another car rammed into their vehicle several times,” Moore’s spokeswoman confirmed to CBS 17.

Moore and Willis were said to have been in Wilson Thursday for a series of unspecified events and heading back to Raleigh when they became involved in the incident.

LATEST: Goldsboro man charged in interstate hit-and-run involving House Speaker Tim Moore

“Security was driving the Speaker and Rep. Willis back to Raleigh after a visit to Wilson… the vehicle was rammed from behind several times,” Demi Dowdy, Moore’s spokeswoman told CBS 17’s Michael Hyland.

General Assembly police and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the incident and it is currently under investigation, Dowdy also said.

“Thankfully no one in the vehicle was hurt, including Rep. Willis and Speaker Moore,” said Dowdy.

Moore represents District 111 and has spent 11 terms in the House. Willis represents District 68 and has spent two terms in the House.

