Ridgewood Hockey: Beats Manalapan 2-1 in First Round of State Tournament

WAYNE, NJ – It took more than two periods before the first goal was up on the board in the Maroons’ matchup against Manalapan in game one of the Public A NJSIAA ice hockey tournament. Ridgewood took the eighth seed and faced off against Manalapan that was only one step below in a game that ended in the Maroons’ favor.

It was not until the 11:31 mark of the third that the deadlock was broken when Manalapan’s Michael Schmelzer tickled the twine to give the Manalapan Braves a 1-0 advantage. Ridgewood had some chances to equalize in the immediate aftermath but could not find the finishing touch. That is until freshman standout AJ LoSauro was able to pick up the pieces of a long pass from Carson Kopff and slide it past the Manalapan netminder to level the score at one all with 2:59 left.

With the score knotted at a goal aside, Ridgewood looked like the team destined to take a lead and prevent overtime. Less than two minutes after LoSauro equalized for the Maroons it was him along with Kopff who teamed up again to put Ridgewood in front. LoSauro received the puck in the neutral zone along the boards on the right side of the Ridgewood attack. The freshman then laid it off to Kopff who drove towards the net before sliding across for senior captain Jacob Kaliberda to light the lamp with 1:12 remaining and give the Maroons a 2-1 advantage. Manalapan was unable to score with the extra attacker and Ridgewood held on for the one goal victory to advance to the quarter-final round of the Public A tournament.

Thursday night’s game saw all three goals happen inside the last 12 minutes of regulation. After Ridgewood conceded the first goal to go 1-0, Maroons Head Coach Michael Lucchesi knew that the quality looks in front of goal that his team had in the first two periods would pay dividends when they needed it most.

“I thought we had some good chances throughout the game, we just did not capitalize on them,” Lucchesi said. "We had a few two on ones, we had a few chances to score and we didn’t. So I thought it was a matter of time before we could. I was proud of the way our team reacted after the goal because it could have been heads down and pack it in, but they pulled it together, they battled and they found a way to win which is awesome. That’s what we talk about – it may not be pretty all the time but do what we got to do to find a W.”

One of the chief reasons Ridgewood was only down 1-0 and able to complete the dramatic comeback was the play of goaltender Jack Scali. The sophomore netminder saved 26 of 27 shots he faced Thursday night and received some high praise from his coach after the victory. Lucchesi has emphasized Scali’s skillset and says that not only does he give the Maroons a chance to win every night with his play, but he also believes that the second year Scali is one of the best players in between the pipes in the state of New Jersey.

“He’s kept us in every game. He’s been the backbone of our team, of our defense, he’s just so sturdy I think our team feeds off his poise and demeanor. They don’t get rattled because he doesn’t get rattled. I’m not sure where we’d be without him. I think he’s as good as any goalie in the state of New Jersey.”

The game winning goal being scored by Jacob Kaliberda is a script better meant for Hollywood rather than north Jersey high school hockey. Ridgewood’s captain was told at the end of January that an injury to his knee would take a month to recover from and only got the clearance to return to the ice three days ago. Kaliberda thought that maybe his high school career was over and was filled with emotions postgame after scoring the game winning goal for his team.

“It’s tough being the captain and not being able to be the leader on the ice, so to come back potentially our last game of the season definitely means a lot,” Kaliberda said. “I don’t see myself going too far in hockey, so this is all I got. So I put it all out there.”

Lucchesi was more than proud of his senior captain for not only scoring the game winner but all the work Kaliberda put in off the ice just to get back out there for this game.

“He’s been banged up all year,” the Ridgewood head coach said. “He’s been in and out of the lineup just not being able to stay healthy. So the fact that we were able to get him another game and he scores the game winner, I’m just so happy for him because he works so hard and he cares so much about our team and our program. He puts so much time and effort into it so to see him rewarded in that manner, coming back off his injury, it’s one of the reasons why I coach so I could see things like this happen.”

The road ahead does not get any easier for Ridgewood as they are set to play top seeded Westfield, who thrashed 16th seeded Central Regional 9-1 in their first round matchup on Monday. Despite the daunting tasks facing the one seed brings, both Kaliberda and Lucchesi are not too worried about the prospect of going up against presumably the best team Ridgewood has faced all year.

“They are tough,” Lucchesi simply said. “In the state playoffs you are going to have to play a good team every round, there are no pushovers. Westfield is no joke. They’re deep, they play at a really, really high pace. We look forward to the challenge and we are glad we got another one.”

Kaliberda seemed to almost shrug off the fact that Westfield is the top seed in the division and says that due to injury Ridgewood has not been at full strength all year up until now.

“This season we played great teams that we pulled out victories, for example Ramapo, that no one saw us winning,” Kaliberda confidently stated. “The seed that we’re in does not represent how we’re playing…I don’t think [Westfield] being number one frightens us. I think we’ll come out, play our game and hopefully we’ll get a win out of it.”

