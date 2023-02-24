Open in App
Queens, NY
See more from this location?
ABCNY

NYPD investigating ambush, robbery of man in Queens park as possible hate crime

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mtm7Q_0ky4xNug00

Police are investigating an attack as a possible hate crime after a man was ambushed and robbed by a group of men at a park in Queens over the weekend.

The old World's Fair grounds at Flushing Meadows Corona Park is one of the great tributes to global ingenuity.

It's a park that celebrates innovation and big ideas, but none of that matters anymore to robbery victim Sam Levy.

"Right now, it only hurts but before you could see it all black and blue," Levy said.

To him, it's just the place where he became a victim after a group of six men set upon him for his money, his cell phone and his dignity.

"He said these exact words, '(expletive) Jew' and then all of the force," Levy said. "They had the money, they had the phone, they could have just run away. But now they found out I was Jewish. All of it pure evil. I'm telling you they hit me with no mercy. I knew I was dead, there's no way I'm getting out of this."

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

It happened around Sunday around 8:30 p.m., when Levy was on his nightly walk past the unisphere and over a bridge over the Grand Central.

At the bottom of the bridge, he saw his attackers break into two groups, one blocking each direction he could take. Meaning, he had no choice but to walk directly into an ambush.

He thinks the muggers realized he was Jewish when they saw his name on his ID.

Now the NYPD's Hate Crimes Taskforce is investigating whether this was a hate crime.

Investigators are tracking suspicious activity on his credit cards.

"I said to myself, if I don't get up now, I'm dead," Levy said.

Levy's wounds will heal soon, but his trauma will stay with him forever.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Queens, NY newsLocal Queens, NY
Exclusive: Elderly woman left black-and-blue in Queens jewelry store robbery; new video of suspects
Queens, NY2 days ago
NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Jaheem Smith, 44, Arrested
New York City, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NYPD seeks suspect who shot man in face while he pumped gas in Mount Hope
Bronx, NY5 hours ago
Girl, 7, in coma after her grandmother allegedly stabbed her in the Bronx
Bronx, NY1 day ago
61-year-old woman stabbed by random stranger outside diner in Midtown, Manhattan
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Man, 51, is shot in the head by robber while pumping gas in NYC
Bronx, NY4 hours ago
Man arrested in murder of woman found dead on Valentine's Day in Nassau County
South Hempstead, NY1 hour ago
Police looking for thieves targeting rideshare drivers across New York City
New York City, NY1 day ago
VIDEO: Knife-wielding man follows victim into building in violent robbery in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
NYC jail captain stands trial on charges she told staff not to help a dying detainee
New York City, NY20 hours ago
NYPD's latest guidance on crime fighting efforts put NYC shop owners in tight spot
New York City, NY2 days ago
Man resists arrest, injures officer after attacking woman on LI: police
Valley Stream, NY2 days ago
Man fatally shot near Harlem Shake Shack: Cops
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
Feds continue the case against NYC school dean accused of murder, leading violent street gang
New York City, NY2 days ago
Worker at Harlem eatery stabs two customers, one fatally: NYPD
Manhattan, NY3 days ago
American Airlines bus stolen from JFK Airport, police identify suspect in wild chase
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Jersey City man lights piles of clothing on fire before trying to steal TV from Bayonne Walmart
Jersey City, NJ2 days ago
5 injured, including firefighters and child, in Bronx building fire
Bronx, NY1 day ago
76-year-old man killed in apartment fire in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago
4 suspects wanted after shots fired near Lincoln Center on the Upper West Side
New York City, NY3 days ago
Gunned Down on Lesandro Junior Guzman-Feliz Street in the Bronx
Bronx, NY4 days ago
Teen charged with shooting young brother, 15, at SI apartment
Staten Island, NY3 days ago
Man fatally shot during dispute in Bronx apartment
Bronx, NY4 days ago
East Village killer posed as food delivery worker to shoot man dead at his apartment doorway: cops
Manhattan, NY3 days ago
Police: Man killed on same corner where 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz was murdered in Belmont
Bronx, NY3 days ago
Brooklyn court employee accused of stealing $70,000
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago
Raid At New Teaneck Apartment Complex Yields Arrests Of Couple, NYC Murder Suspect From PA
New York City, NY3 days ago
NYPD on hunt for suspect in fatal shooting of 25-year-old man in Bronx
Bronx, NY4 days ago
Teen boy, 15, shot on Harlem street, 2 suspects sought
New York City, NY4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy