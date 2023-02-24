Open in App
Bucks County, PA
See more from this location?
6abc Action News

'It's very humbling': Bucks County 9-year-old, and high school graduate, recognized for achievements

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xseig_0ky4x1Zx00

An incredibly distinguished 9-year-old was honored at Bucks County Community College on Thursday night. David Balogun is a student at the school, in fact, he is among the youngest to ever enroll there.

"It's very humbling and I want to use this opportunity to help others like me," said Balogun.

Balogun isn't your average 9-year-old. He recently graduated from high school. Now, he's taking online classes at Bucks County Community College.

On Thursday, at the MLK Dream Builder Awards, a Black History Month event recognizing individuals keeping Dr. King's dream alive, he was honored by the college for his achievements.

Balogun said it's been an easy transition from high school, and his teachers acknowledge he isn't like most college kids.

"They're able to adapt cause I'm 9 years old, so if I write a little different cause I'm not going to write like a 25-year-old," said David.

He may be a kid with many accomplishments however, he has big goals for himself.

"Right now, we're looking at going to universities or Ivy League universities. I'm looking into studying astrophysics, chemistry, artificial intelligence and engineering," Balogun said.

His parents are extremely proud.

"He's the powerhouse. I'm just the coach directing and leading, giving him the chance to dream with no limits," said Balogun's parents, Henry and Ronya.

Balogun is currently enrolled in two classes at the community college and he's already completed three.

As far as what's next, he has most of it laid out.

"Now that I've graduated, I told my mom the next thing I'm going to do is get my doctorate degree at 13 years old. My mom said work hard and I'll support you," he said.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bucks County, PA newsLocal Bucks County, PA
Bucks County Country Club Undergoes Massive Restoration Project to Preserve Property
Bensalem Township, PA13 hours ago
New Behavioral Health Crisis Center Will Open on Doylestown Hospital Campus
Doylestown, PA3 days ago
Richboro Florists Create Wreath to Honor Fallen Philadelphia Police Officer
Richboro, PA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Thomas Edison High School students highlight Black history
Philadelphia, PA13 hours ago
'Staffs are worn out': Upper Darby School District superintendent sends message to parents
Upper Darby, PA2 hours ago
Temple University leadership under fire as concerns over safety grow
Philadelphia, PA9 hours ago
Parents group blames admissions lottery for Masterman's falling academic performance
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
West Oak Lane school goes virtual after inspectors find asbestos in building
Philadelphia, PA22 hours ago
Philadelphia school officials, volunteers jumping in to prevent fights
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Calisthenics teacher returns to alma mater to help Philadelphia students get fit
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
With 100 schools' approval, effort hopes to make girls wrestling sanctioned sport in Pa.
Aston, PA1 day ago
Germantown Friends School senior goes viral for college acceptance reaction
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Longtime member of plant club chairing PHS Philadelphia Flower Show exhibit for 25 years
Philadelphia, PA20 hours ago
Philadelphia Lights Up Blue to Raise Awareness as More Young People are Being Diagnosed with Colon Cancer
Philadelphia, PA16 hours ago
2023 Philadelphia PHS Flower Show Preview Special: The Garden Electric
Philadelphia, PA14 hours ago
South Philadelphia school placed on lockdown after live round found in the gym
Philadelphia, PA20 hours ago
Finishing touches being made on exhibits at PHS Philadelphia Flower Show
Philadelphia, PA20 hours ago
Two Wilkes-Barre residents killed in Monroe County crash
Wilkes-barre, PA1 day ago
Manhunt launched for Chester County man wanted in connection with shooting
Coatesville, PA2 days ago
Warrington Wellness Center to Host Grand Opening Over the Course of Several Days
Warrington Township, PA2 days ago
Surgeon runs down Philadelphia street to retrieve organ from transport vehicle stuck in traffic
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
NJ woman sentenced to 12 to 24 years for Schuylkill Expressway crash that killed Pa. firefighter
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ19 hours ago
Doylestown Township Announces Lineup for Its Summer Concert Series
Doylestown, PA1 day ago
Norristown man sentenced to life in prison for killing Collegeville woman in 1980
Norristown, PA23 hours ago
Police Identify Cherry Hill Man Electrocuted Early This Morning In Hamilton Township
Cherry Hill, NJ1 day ago
'Dinner and a Show' offers show-stopping deals in Center City for food, art lovers
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy