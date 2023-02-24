Open in App
Nogales, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Over 1,000 pounds of illegal drugs found during vehicle stop in Nogales

By Marcos Icahuate,

7 days ago
The Arizona Department of Public safety says a big load of illegal drugs, including meth, fentanyl and cocaine, were found during an inspection of a commercial vehicle in Nogales.

On Monday, Feb. 20, an Arizona State Trooper stopped a semi-trailer on Mariposa Road near Interstate 19 in Nogales, according to AZDPS.

Further investigations into the commercial vehicle had troopers find the following:

  • About 1,035 pounds of suspected methamphetamine
  • About 173 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills
  • About 21.75 pounds of suspected cocaine

The 38-year-old driver from Nogales, Sonora was booked for possession of narcotic drugs for sale.

AZDPS says the drugs are estimated to be valued over $4 million, and is the second time troopers found drugs in a four-day period.

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 .
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com .

