Over 1,000 pounds of illegal drugs found during vehicle stop in Nogales

The Arizona Department of Public safety says a big load of illegal drugs, including meth, fentanyl and cocaine, were found during an inspection of a commercial vehicle in Nogales.

On Monday, Feb. 20, an Arizona State Trooper stopped a semi-trailer on Mariposa Road near Interstate 19 in Nogales, according to AZDPS.

Further investigations into the commercial vehicle had troopers find the following:

About 1,035 pounds of suspected methamphetamine

About 173 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills

About 21.75 pounds of suspected cocaine

The 38-year-old driver from Nogales, Sonora was booked for possession of narcotic drugs for sale.

AZDPS says the drugs are estimated to be valued over $4 million, and is the second time troopers found drugs in a four-day period.

