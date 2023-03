Eleven Warriors

Penn State Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry Says Chris Holtmann Criticism is “Nonsense,” Believes Buckeyes “Haven’t Quit” By Griffin Strom, 7 days ago

By Griffin Strom, 7 days ago

Unprompted by any probe from reporters, Micah Shrewsberry had something to get off his chest. To close the opening statement of his post-game press conference ...