On this day in music 1940 -

Woody Guthrie Woody Guthrie wrote the lyrics to 'This Land Is Your Land' in his room at the Hanover House Hotel in New York City.

The song was brought back to life in the 1960s, when several artists of the new folk movement, including Bob Dylan, The Kingston Trio, Trini Lopez, Jay and the Americans, and The New Christy Minstrels all recorded versions, inspired by its political message.

Well Played is constructed right here in Texas all members are Texas born.

They are bringing their own groove and feel to the music they share with their fans.

Well played music stems from all things music and they love crossing the genres of music and bringing an incredible stage presence and show.

Their music motivation comes from Motown, Country, Indie, and a little bit of metal.

Well Played music is as diverse as the band members.

Playing Mostly the Austin 6th street downtown music scene when the stars all align you can catch Well Played on stages all over Texas.

Make sure you check this guy's out and give them your ears.

Well Played is gearing up for some out-of-state shows this year starting with Louisiana, Missouri, and Colorado.

https://wellplayedbandtx.wixsite.com/