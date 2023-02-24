Aurora Police release officer use-of-force video

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department has released video of an officer use-of-force incident that led to the officer’s reassignment.

The video shows an Aug. 14 incident of a suspect being led away from the inside of the hospital. The entire interaction takes about 2 minutes and 30 seconds.

The Aurora Police Department described the incident in a news release: “The officer was escorting a suspect out of a local hospital in handcuffs. As they approached the exit, the officer forcefully took the handcuffed suspect to the ground, resulting in facial injuries.”

The officer has been reassigned, pending the results of an internal and criminal investigation.

Interim Police Chief Art Acevedo released a statement about the incident and how the department plans to address it.

“In the past, when an officer was accused of a crime, the practice has been to wait until the criminal investigation was completed and adjudicated before launching an internal investigation,” Acevedo said. “That is not a good practice. We will now conduct a parallel Internal Affairs Investigation and take our own, independent action, based on our findings.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.