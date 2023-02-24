HIGH SCHOOL: Roundup for Feb. 23

Rivals kick off second half

The Odessa High and Permian soccer teams meet for the second time this season to start the second half of District 2-6A play.

The boys game will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Ratliff Stadium, followed by the girls game at 7:30 p.m.

The Panthers (11-6-1 overall, 2-3 in district) defeated the Bronchos (3-10-3, 0-4-1) in penalty kicks in the first contest, with the Lady Bronchos (5-7-5, 1-2-2) earning a 1-0 victory in their matchup with the Lady Panthers (5-8-3, 2-2-1).

Flipping out

The Permian and San Angelo Central gymnastics teams head to Odessa High for a District 2-6A dual meet at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Odessa High gymnastics gym.

The Permian boys team comes into the competition on the heels of a victory last week at the Abilene ISD meet, with Odessa High finishing fourth.

Pemian’s Sincere Galindo won the all-around title with 49.90 points in the option meet.

The girls meet saw Odessa High finish third behind Abilene Wylie and Abilene Cooper, with Permian in fifth.

Odessa High’s Alyssa Ortiz finished third in the all-around with 28.90 points.

Playoff time

The Odessa High and Permian boys basketball teams continue their quest of a state championship with area playoff games Friday.

Permian (21-12) will face Keller High at 7:30 p.m. at Clyde High School.

The Panthers defeated El Paso Franklin in the bi-district round Tuesday in El Paso.

Odessa High (22-14) will travel for the first time this postseason, facing North Crowley at 8 p.m. at Abilene Wylie High School.

The Bronchos advanced with a victory against El Paso Coronado on Tuesday at the OHS Fieldhouse.