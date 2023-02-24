Ron Short named Johnson City finalist of Tennessee Songwriter’s Week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Singer-songwriter Ron Short was named the Tennessee Songwriter’s Week finalist at The Down Home in Johnson City.

Short competed against 17 other songwriters, winning the showcase with his song “France,” according to the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, the agency behind the program.

Judges considered lyric originality, performance, and connection with the audience in determining the finalist.

Short joined the Roadside Theater in 1979 and has had 12 major recordings, according to a release. He also served as the producer of four collections of Appalachian music for PBS.

Seven finalists from across the state will compete for the chance to perform at the Bluebird Cafe during a private event in March with music industry professionals in attendance. The winner will also get a branded commemorative Taylor guitar, a two-night stay in Nashville, a $100 gift card for travel, and a one-year membership to the Nashville Songwriter Association International.

