Open in App
Portland, OR
See more from this location?
YourErie

Walmart to close two more ‘underperforming’ stores, company confirms

By Addy Bink,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bwvQo_0ky4q0wh00

(NEXSTAR) – Walmart has confirmed it will be closing two more stores next month, adding to its list of more than half a dozen stores that have already closed or will close in the coming weeks.

Earlier this month, Walmart confirmed to Nexstar that five locations across three states were set to close. Last week, Walmart confirmed an additional two locations in two other states would be closing.

On Thursday, a company spokesperson confirmed two locations in Portland, Oregon, will close on March 24. According to the spokesperson, these stores weren’t meeting financial expectations but the decision to close both were based on “several factors.”

Three things we know about Netflix’s efforts to crack down on password sharing

Roughly 580 employees will be laid off because of the Portland closures, Willamette Week reported Wednesday. As with other closures, employees are eligible to transfer to other Walmart locations.

Other recently-announced store closures have also been attributed to profitability concerns following a “thorough review process.”

Among those was a store in Albuquerque, New Mexico, that was described as “underperforming” in a statement to Nexstar’s KRQE . Two of the three stores closing in the Chicago area also did not meet financial expectations, Nexstar’s WGN reports.

Reckitt recalls baby formula over possible contamination with deadly bacteria

Here’s the full list of Walmart closures confirmed this year:

The locations in Lincolnwood and Bentonville closed last week, while locations in Albuquerque, Homewood, Milwaukee, Plainfield, and Pinellas Park are set to close by March 10.

“This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a thorough review process,” a Walmart spokesperson previously told Nexstar. “We have nearly 5,000 stores across the U.S. and unfortunately some do not meet our financial expectations. While our underlying business is strong, these specific stores haven’t performed as well as we hoped.”

As of Thursday, no additional closures had been confirmed.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man who attempted to run over Black family left goat head in Vegas hotel freezer, threatened shooting: police
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Two people hospitalized after shots fired along Plum Street
Erie, PA2 days ago
Idaho Murder Update: Police Find Bryan Kohberger's Knife
Albrightsville, PA22 hours ago
Erie man sentenced for gang-related attack in North East cemetery
Erie, PA1 day ago
Jurassic-era insect found near Arkansas Walmart
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Erie man shot after road rage incident on I-79
Erie, PA14 hours ago
Formal arraignment taking place for suspect arrested in 1988 Erie cold case
Erie, PA1 day ago
Search warrants for Kohberger’s PA home unsealed
Moscow, ID2 days ago
Man, 50, in ‘critical but stable condition’ after Monday shooting on Erie’s west side
Erie, PA2 days ago
Erie man sentenced to prison for October 2021 fatal shooting
Erie, PA2 days ago
Tentative trial set for Erie man connected to July 2021 fatal shooting
Erie, PA17 hours ago
Children’s bamboo plates recalled over toxic materials
Chicago, IL21 hours ago
OSCO: Officers fatally shoot Warren, PA man during altercation in Canandaigua, NY
Canandaigua, NY1 day ago
Delta Sonic pulls vacuums for now
Erie, PA2 days ago
Another passenger caught with gun at Erie Airport
Erie, PA19 hours ago
2 men cited for killing, planning to eat American bald eagle
Stanton, NE1 day ago
Crews respond to two-car accident near Millfair and West Ridge Roads
Fairview, PA1 day ago
Multiple officers shot, man found dead after Kansas City standoff
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Erie Police continue to investigate Tuesday night shooting
Erie, PA1 day ago
Downtown building designated as Erie’s first historic landmark
Erie, PA1 day ago
Police: Hobby Lobby employee shoots, kills manager at Oklahoma City distribution center
Oklahoma City, OK2 hours ago
This cat spent 6 days alone in a Las Vegas hotel before anyone noticed
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy