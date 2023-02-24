Open in App
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

Princess Anne and Green Run boys advance to 5A region finals

By Brian Parsons,

7 days ago

NORFOLK (WAVY) – It will be an all Beach 5A region final in boys basketball on Monday night at Scope.

On Thursday, Princess Anne defeated Kempsville 57-40, meaning the Cavaliers will play for the region title for the first time since 1999.

The win also puts Princess Anne in the state playoffs for the first time in 24 years which was the last time the Cavaliers won a state championship.

William Bland led Princess Anne with 20 points in the win.

In the other 5A region semi, Green Run defeated Salem 36-28 in a very low scoring game.

The Stallions led the Sun Devils 4-2 after the first period and Salem led at the break 10-6.

The win assures Green Run a spot in the state playoffs.

Green Run will play Princess Anne for the 5A region crown at 8 p.m. Monday at Scope Arena.

