Cedar Falls, IA
WHO 13

UNI’s breakout star was Born to score

By Mark Freund,

7 days ago

CEDAR FALLS — Over the years, WHO 13 has brought you many stories on Norwalk’s Bowen Born. One on Born, the artist. Another on Born, the prom date.

Born was always a hooper. He proved it by leading the Warriors to a state championship his senior season at Norwalk. But many doubted Born’s ability to play Division-I basketball.

Ben Jacobson and UNI didn’t care about Born’s size, and their faith in him paid off. Born is having a breakout season in Cedar Falls, sitting at fourth in the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring.

As Mark Freund tells us, for Born, it’s all about work.

Photo: AP

